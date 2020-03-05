Cruise passengers at risk after the first death from coronavirus reported in California – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLaa6df24f0c4ba5b3dc9d1c62717dd98b11% %MINIFYHTMLaa6df24f0c4ba5b3dc9d1c62717dd98b12%

– A passenger on a cruise ship is the first coronavirus death in California. Now, many other Californians who were on that ship are also at risk.

The governor of California, Gavin Newsom, called a state of emergency on Wednesday "to make additional resources available, formalize emergency actions that are already underway in multiple state agencies and departments, and help the state prepare for a wider spread of COVID-19, "according to his office.

The news came when California confirmed his first death due to the virus: a 71-year-old man from northern California.

According to the CDC, the man had just returned from Mexico aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that left San Francisco on February 11, stopped at four ports in Mexico and then returned to San Francisco on February 21. He and most of the other passengers got off the road but another 62 at risk of infection remained on board to navigate to the Hawaiian Islands. The ship stopped in four ports there.

On Wednesday night, that ship docked off the coast of Northern California until passengers and crew were examined to detect COVID-19.

In a statement issued on Wednesday night by Princess Cruises, a spokesman said: “With great caution, these guests and other possible close contacts of the crew have been asked to remain in their cabins until our medical team on board the check. The safety, health and well-being of our guests and crew is always our top priority. "

The news of the projections came days after Princess Esmeralda arrived in port hours before her scheduled arrival on Friday.

The Los Angeles City Fire Department said it received a call for help and sent ambulances to the port. When the paramedics arrived, two people had suffered unknown injuries on the ship and two others suffered unknown diseases. According to the Princess Cruises website, the diseases were not related to the coronavirus.

However, in Monrovia, school officials say they are taking extra precautions after a father working in the healthy industry told district officials that they may have been in contact with someone who had contracted the new coronavirus.

According to the president of the Monrovia Unified School District, Rob Hammond, that person has two students attending middle school.

Hammond said two students, like the father, have been quarantined, although neither the father nor the students are symptomatic.

The school had to undergo a deep cleaning before classes began on Thursday.

“The welfare of our students and staff is our top priority. The Monrovia Unified School District will continue to work closely with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health in a coordinated effort to address the many problems that COVID-19 presents, ”reads a statement from the district.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday night, many were stocking up on the essentials, emptying the white shelves of isopropyl alcohol, hand sanitizer and toilet paper, preparing for the outbreak as they approached their home.

Some, however, had little luck trying to prepare, instead of finding the shelves of the bare stores.

"There is nothing," said one woman about her attempt to buy disinfectants. "The shelves are empty."