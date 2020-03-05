Courtney Stodden accuses former husband Doug Hutchison of preparing and abusing her

WENN / Guillermo Proano

After finalizing her divorce, the boy's ex-girlfriend says she felt "trapped", "manipulated" and "abandoned" by adults during her marriage to the "Days of Wrath" actor.

Courtney Stodden has accused her ex-husband Doug Hutchison to settle and verbally abuse her in an emotional statement after the end of the couple's divorce.

The 25 year old and the "Days of Rage"The actor, 59, was married for six years, and the couple ended their divorce on Tuesday, March 3, 3020. Courtney was only 16 when he married the screen star and insisted on his statement that he was too young to walk down the street. " Hall.

Alongside a photo of her getting a kiss on Doug's cheek, Courtney wrote on her Instagram page: "It's March 3, 2020, today I'm officially divorced from actor Doug Hutchison. It's an emotional day for me. God alone. I know how it feels, but I can tell you that it is for the better. I look back at this image and I feel absolutely taken advantage of. "

"I was afraid to even talk about feeling fixed or being verbally abused during the marriage of almost 10 years because I was a child and he was 50 years old when we got married, but now I am a woman and it is time for me to put on my pants great and we talked about this matter. I have felt completely trapped, manipulated and sometimes abandoned by adults // growing up in such an environment, it became a lonely and dark place. Stay tuned for my book. "

The reality star concluded her statement by saying that she "will always love" Doug, but that "she will always be angry."

"You left me, a woman girl, feeling belittled and confused. These things I will overcome. I wish you well. But please, never do this again to another child. It's not right … even if the father says goodbye. Wait. a respectable amount of time before getting married. Children are not at their level. I will always love you anyway. Be better. And so am I. "

During the couple's marriage, Courtney announced in 2016 that she was pregnant, before revealing that she had lost the baby. Later, Doug accused his separated spouse of faking pregnancy and miscarriage in an attempt to get a reality show.

Doug has not yet responded to Courtney's latest statement.