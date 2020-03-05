Coronavirus: More cities declare emergency, impose rules | News

New cases of the virus have increased significantly in some parts of Europe.

On Thursday more deaths were reported in Italy, the Netherlands, France and the United Kingdom.

Several public events have been canceled and all schools in Italy are closed for at least 10 days.

The economic impact continues to worsen, with the airline and the tourism industry taking the worst part.

Jonah Hull from Al Jazeera reports.