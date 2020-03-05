Coronavirus: Juventus v Inter Milan rescheduled for Sunday behind closed doors | Soccer news

Six Series A matches postponed between February 29 and March 2 will be played on March 8 and 9 behind closed doors





Juventus will host Inter on Sunday and spectators will not be able to attend the game.

The Serie A match postponed between Juventus and Inter Milan will be played on Sunday behind closed doors, as confirmed by the league.

Five Serie A games that were postponed between February 29 and March 2 due to the coronavirus outbreak, including the first-level clash between Juventus and Inter, have been rescheduled for this weekend.

All matches will be played without spectators after an Italian government decree on Wednesday.

The government has excluded the public from all sporting events until April 3 in an attempt to curb the worst outbreak of coronavirus in Europe.

The other matches are Parma v SPAL, AC Milan v Genoa, Sampdoria v Verona and Udinese v Fiorentina, while a sixth game, Sassuolo v Brescia, will be played on Monday.

The 27th round of matches, which will be played this weekend, will be rescheduled for a future date.

Juventus, which ranks second, is two points behind the Lazio leader with one game in hand, while Inter is eight behind Lazio with two games in hand.