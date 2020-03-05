Coronavirus, Italy, Israel: your Thursday briefing

%MINIFYHTML986378af5a12c7504b12d1c88fbd2e1a11% %MINIFYHTML986378af5a12c7504b12d1c88fbd2e1a12%

The governor of California declared a state of emergency since the number of cases there shot up to 54, mostly in the United States, and Facebook said a worker in his Seattle offices had tested positive. We have Live updates and a video of how the impact of the virus looks from space.

Nearly 300 million students are now out of classrooms worldwide, and the outbreak, which has killed more than 3,200 people and infected more than 95,000 in dozens of countries, is increasingly disrupting work, travel and Leisure on multiple continents.

Here is a sample:

China: Local governments across the country are erecting barriers between neighborhoods in an effort to prevent people from spreading the virus. Officials in the northern city of Tianjin call the steel sheets the "Great Blue Wall."

Events: The London Book Fair and the Geneva International Motor Show are among the events that have been canceled out of fear of coronaviruses. (The Summer Olympics in Tokyo are still underway, at least for now.)

The arts: The Louvre in Paris reopened, with warnings, after closing for three days, and some wonder if a highly anticipated exhibition of Rafael's paintings that opens in Rome today will continue as planned.