Coronavirus fears keep the Great Princess in limbo off the coast of California – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The Great Princess remained floating near the California coast early Thursday, and Governor Gavin Newsom prohibited him from docking in San Francisco and any other port in California until 21 passengers and crew members suffering from flu-like symptoms were examined. The coronavirus

Cruise Tracker showed that at 4:30 a.m., the ship, which carried about 2,500 passengers, was moving along the California coast and was outside Big Sur.

In a press release on Wednesday night, Princess Cruises said the plan was for the US Coast Guard. UU. He will deliver sampling kits to the ship on Thursday morning by helicopter. The medical team on board would administer the test with samples sent in batches by helicopter to a state testing laboratory in Richmond.

Cruise line officials placed the number of those who needed to be tested at less than 100.

"There are fewer than 100 guests and crew members identified for the tests, including all guests in transit (guests who sailed on the previous trip to Mexico and remained on board during the current trip to Hawaii), those guests and crew who have experienced symptoms of flu-like illnesses on this trip, and the guests currently in care for respiratory diseases, "the statement read.

Newsom said that 11 passengers and 10 crew members have developed symptoms similar to those of the flu and that they should undergo a test before authorization for San Francisco, where the cruise to Hawaii began, or would be given to any other port Of California.

"It's a dynamic situation when it comes to the cruise, but nothing that should be alarming," said Newsom. "The appropriate protocols are in place, and as I said, the ship will not reach the coast and will travel until we properly evaluate the passengers and properly evaluate the protocols and procedures once people return to the mainland, state property."

"We are working closely with the city and the county of San Francisco, the port commission and, of course, the mayor and the mayor's office," he continued. “We are grateful for your support and for your reasoned response to this. And as I pointed out, I want to recognize with 53 proven positive cases, this is no longer isolated, only part of our state. "

A sick crew member was removed from the Great Princess before he left Hawaii and returned to California.

"A crew member who had served on the February 11 trip was medically disembarked from the Grand Princess in Hawaii (on the most recent trip) with flu-like symptoms and negative on COVID-19," said officials from San Francisco health.

But testing sick passengers and crew is only the first step in a challenging process.

Dr. Henry "Chip,quot; Chambers, an infectious disease specialist and professor at UCSF, said the situation with the cruise has the potential to "be a disaster." He points out that eventually it will be a challenge to get all passengers off the ship, but consider what happened to the Diamond Princess in Japan: he left the quarantined passengers on board for two weeks. 704 people became infected and four of them died.

"I would have problems regarding that resounding success," Chambers said. He also said that it depends on how well the patients were isolated and how well the quarantine procedures were followed. It also depends on the test results.

"My instinct is that it's probably a good idea to get people off the ship," he said.

In response to the growing outbreak of the coronavirus in California, the state has had 53 confirmed cases, Newsom declared the state of emergency on Wednesday. It came as a result of a sad milestone in the outbreak when a 71-year-old man from Placer County died of the illness he had contracted at the Grand Princess during a round-trip cruise from San Francisco to Mexico from February 11 to 21 .

Authorities said that, in addition to the man from Placer County, the other two who tested positive were a woman from Sonoma County who remains hospitalized and an unidentified passenger.

In an afternoon press conference announcing the death of Placer County, Dr. Christopher Braden, Deputy Director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infections at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said there was a "group "of potential patients with coronavirus from February 11-21 cruise.

"There are several other people who have been identified with some type of symptoms that are being tested now," he said. "That information will be updated as we learn more."

Princess Cruises officials also announced that they would cancel the next Grand Princess trip scheduled for March 9.

"All guests will receive a full refund of their cruise fare, Princess Air, Princess Cruise Plus hotel packages before and after the cruise, prepaid shore excursions and other prepaid items purchased through Princess," officials said in a statement .