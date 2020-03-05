Coronavirus, Democrats, John Roberts: Your Thursday Information Session

(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).
Good Morning.
We are covering the state of emergency in California and other responses to the coronavirus outbreak, the latest in the Democratic presidential race, and a rare reprimand from the president of the Supreme Court of Justice, John roberts.
California has cruises on the high seas
A ship with alleged links to two cases of coronavirus, one fatal, was held off the coast of San Francisco until everyone on board could be examined, Governor Gavin Newsom said. At least 21 people on the ship had symptoms.
On Wednesday, a former passenger became the first death by US coronavirus. UU. Outside the state of Washington and the eleventh above all. Are here The latest updates and maps of where the virus has spread.
The cost of the outbreak
The coronavirus already has disrupted the education of almost 300 million students worldwide, according to the United Nations. A Seattle area school district said Wednesday that it would cancel classes for two weeks, the biggest closure related to the virus in the US. UU.
Among other effects:
Watch: We use satellite images to show how the effects of the outbreak look from space.
A change of momentum in the Democratic race
Since Joe Biden won the South Carolina primary in a landslide last weekend, much of the Democratic establishment He has lined up behind the former vice president.
Mr. Biden was backed by Michael Bloomberg on Wednesday, after the former mayor of New York City ended his brief multi-million dollar candidacy.
Bernie Sanders, who seemed to have a clear advantage a week ago, faces pressure to demonstrate that he can expand his political base, and acknowledged on Wednesday that his campaign had not generated the participation of the young people he had counted on.
Related: Elizabeth Warren's campaign manager told staff members that The senator was evaluating her options after not being able to finish in the top two of any Super Tuesday contest. Here are the almost final results.
Whats Next: Most of the award-winning delegates after Super Tuesday are at stake in the East, where Mr. Sanders has performed poorly. Our columnist Upshot Nate Cohn observed the state of the race.
Another angle: Wall Street executives are opening their checkbooks for Mr. Biden. That could be a mixed blessing for a candidate who presents himself as an anti-elitist.
If you have 5 minutes, it's worth it
A police tool and a toy of the rich.
The Times reported in January about an innovative facial recognition system used by hundreds of law enforcement agencies, developed by a start-up called Clearview AI. In response to subsequent criticism, the company said its technology was "available only to law enforcement agencies and selected security professionals."
But The Times has found Many other people with access to technology among Clearview investors, customers and friends. They include John Catsimatidis, above, the billionaire owner of the Gristedes supermarket chain in New York, which used Clearview to monitor shoppers and identify a man he saw on a date with his daughter.
This is what is happening most.
Reprimand of the Supreme Court: The Supreme Court president, John Roberts, denounced the comments of Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, after the Democratic leader criticized the two appointed by the Supreme Court of President Trump. A spokesman for the legislator said his comments had been misrepresented.
Snapshot: Above, antennas in Australia that are part of the Deep Space Network. The system, which allows spacecraft to communicate with Earth, It will disconnect for almost a year from Monday for updates and repairs.
In Memory: Javier Pérez de Cuéllar, secretary general of two United Nations periods during the 1980s and 1990s, died Wednesday at 100. He helped negotiate several peace agreements, including the end of a 10-year war between Iran and Iraq , and the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan.
Nightly Comedy: After Jill Biden faced the protesters who rushed on stage during her husband's victory rally on Tuesday, Jimmy Fallon said: "Forget the first lady, she should be secretary of defense."
What we are reading: Anahad O'Connor, a health reporter, highlights a new and fascinating study of coral species that suggests that the "sixth extinction,quot; of the Earth could be underway. Scientific journalist Emily Laber-Warren tells the story in Newsweek.
Now, a break from the news
Read: Erik Larson's Winston Churchill biography, "The Splendid and the Vile," is a number 1 debut in our Hardcover nonfiction and combined lists of fiction books and nonfiction electronic books.
Listens: by Hayley Williams, the leader of the rock band Paramore, a solo project was a way to exorcise demons and extend their creative powers. Our journalist met her in Nashville.
Smarter life: Microaggressions, the daily insults that members of marginalized groups experience, can negatively affect health or cause trauma symptoms. Here's how to decide who to fight against and what to say.
And now for the backstory in …
Stay impartial
In 1896, The Times adopted its now famous mission: "to deliver the news impartially, without fear or favor." But what does this mean in practice? Some of our reporters and editors recently told us what they do to remain objective.
Peter Baker, our White House chief correspondent, says:
“As reporters, our job is to observe, not participate, and for that purpose I don't belong to any political party, I don't belong to any non-journalistic organization, I don't support any candidate, I don't give money to interest groups and I don't vote.
“I strive not to take strong positions in public affairs, even in private, to the frustration of friends and family. For me, it is easier to stay out of the way if I never decide, even in the privacy of the kitchen or the voting booth, that one candidate is better than another, that one side is right and the other is wrong. "
Elizabeth Dias, a national correspondent who covers religion and politics, says:
"I am not going, although that is the hobby of the day in Washington at the moment. When my friends point out that Americans have the right to freedom of assembly, I agree. I only think of another First Amendment right, freedom press, and that's my focus.
“Impartiality, for me, is not about hiding something that I really think, or trying to prevent my real views from being exposed. It's about trust. I think a lot about my readers. I want you to trust me. "
Read more of the responses of our journalists.
