Coronavirus: 10 things you should do to prevent your smartphone and laptop from spreading infections

With the number of coronavirus cases reported from across the world crossing 93,500, the responsibility of containing the COVID-19 It lies with all citizens. However, there is no reason to panic and you just have to be careful while maintaining basic hygiene. While much of the approach deviates a bit towards the use of masks, gloves and hand washing, it is also important to regularly disinfect personal devices such as phones and laptops. From time to time, global health research reports have warned that mobile phones are hotbeds of bacteria and viruses and can carry major diseases. If your phone or laptop It is contaminated by chance, no amount of hand washing will be fruitful. Here are 10 things you should do to prevent your smartphone , portable infection spread …