Corey Feldman receives death threats while he is ready to expose the Hollywood pedophile ring

The former star of & # 39; The Goonies & # 39; He says he will reveal the names that allegedly abused him and his late friend Corey Haim in an upcoming self-funded documentary.

Corey Feldman He has reinforced his security after receiving death threats while working on a new documentary that exposes a ring of Hollywood pedophiles.

According to the gossip column on page six of the New York Post, the first "The goonies"star came to"the Wendy Williams to show"On Tuesday, March 3, 2020 with security details, he said" his life has been threatened since he worked on his document, "a source told the media.

Corey plans to release his self-funded documentary "My truth: the violation of 2 Coreys", on its website on Monday, after several broadcast services rejected it.

Explaining the basis of the film, which covers the alleged experiences of him and his friend, the deceased Corey haimCorey told Williams: "We were both sexually abused as children. He was physically raped. I was raped emotionally. I was sexually abused."

Although he has never named those who, according to him, abused him, he will do so in the documentary.

"I say every name that affected … our lives, and we have victims who talk about their experiences … The only main name everyone expects to hear … It's a name that everyone on the planet knows," he joked, what caused that host Williams in 15 seconds of silence

"You're speechless. I've never seen you speechless. It's scary. It's scary," he said.

Responding, Williams admitted: "I'm scared for you. You only have you and (your wife) against the world."