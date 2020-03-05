Corey Feldman: "My life is in danger because of the documentary about child sexual abuse!"

Corey Feldman, a former child actor who claims to have been a victim of sexual abuse in the industry while growing up, has revealed that his life is in danger after he made a documentary that could expose many in Hollywood.

"We were both bothered when we were children … He was physically raped. I was raped emotionally. I was abused," he told Wendy Williams about the documentary, which tells the story of him and his best friend, Corey Haim's experiences of abuse. in Hollywood. .

