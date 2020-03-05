Conor McGregor loves Kylie Jenner's thirst traps

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The 31-year-old UFC champion is & # 39; liking & # 39; A couple of photos that show that Kylie Cosmetics mogul flaunts her hot body on Instagram since her recent trip to the Bahamas.

Up News Info –

Conor McGregor he was surprised liking Kylie JennerIt's smoking photos on Instagram. The 31-year-old UFC champion approved a pair of thirst traps that showed "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star in a sparse bikini.

<br />

%MINIFYHTML22c61cb8174483cde9eaf76bfe93e42d11% %MINIFYHTML22c61cb8174483cde9eaf76bfe93e42d12%

The sexy photos were taken from Kylie's trip to the Bahamas. Her older sister joined her during the exotic getaway. Kendall Jenner, 2 year old daughter Stormi, and best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou.

<br />

Conor McGregor is not married, but has been in a relationship with Dee Devlin since 2008. They share two children together.

In 2019, a woman named Terri Murray showed up claiming she had slept with him in 2017, just a few weeks before her girlfriend gave birth to her first child. The woman said she is pregnant with her baby. Despite feeling comfortable with the woman in selfies, the athlete insisted that she did not sleep with him, but said she instead connected with one of her friends.

Last month, another woman shared an alleged video of a shirtless man who looked like him, sound asleep in his bed while smiling from ear to ear. Like the MMA star, the man had a reddish beard, short hair and tattoos on one of his arms.

The woman danced and synchronized the lyrics of the song "Girls Have Fun" by Tyga, G-EazyY Rich the kid. It's unclear when the video was taken, but the song was released only last year in January 2019, just a few weeks after Conor's girlfriend gave birth to her second child.

<br />

Neither Conor nor her baby mom addressed her alleged infidelities. She last published about him in January and was seen with him in February on a winter walk with her sister Erin.