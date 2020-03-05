Conflict in Libya: after the bombing, flights resume at Tripoli airport | Libya News

%MINIFYHTML202700ea3d7396f7777f699cef2c3adc11% %MINIFYHTML202700ea3d7396f7777f699cef2c3adc12%

The conflict in Libya has forced flights to be redirected to Misrata after the only airport in operation in Tripoli was hit by a heavy bombing on Monday.

Nearly 300 civilians have been killed by rockets or airstrikes since the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar began his campaign to seize the capital in April.

Charles Stratford of Al Jazeera reports from Misrata.