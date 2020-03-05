Commander of 50 Cent Trashes NYPD who allegedly asked the police to shoot him in sight

This Wednesday, 50 Cent boasted on social media after the New York Post reported on the degradation of its commander by the New York police, who once told police officers to shoot 50 Cent. On his Instagram account, 50 Cent laughed when Deputy Inspector Emanuel González was removed from his position.

Gonzalez was reportedly initially the commander of the 72nd Sunset Park Enclosure, but was later transferred to the New York Police Assistant Police Section, which is often considered a degradation.

Curtis Jackson, also known as 50 Cent, joked that he "busted his aides to auxiliaries," which makes him nothing more than a flashlight and a plate. The New York police website explains that the auxiliary program is for volunteer officers who examine the conditions and then report on them for other police officers to intervene.

However, a spokesman for the New York Police Department said his degradation had nothing to do with 50 Cent, despite what the rapper may think. A police department source told The Post that his transfer to the auxiliary program was a "punishment."

The department decided to conduct a review after telling its police officers to shoot the rapper at the time they saw him in June 2018. It was the same day as the Bronx Smoker, where police officers fight each other over their fights in work place.

At that time, 50 Cent wrote on his Instagram a series of posts stating that he was taking the threats "very seriously," and called Gonzalez specifically. Reportedly, Jackson's enmity with Gonzalez began for the first time at the Brooklyn nightclub, Love and Lust, which is now closed and has a new name, Club Lust NY.

As Curtis Jackson fans know, he has become famous over the years for his comments on social networks, many of which are quite satirical in nature. However, he has been criticized by some of them, even when he mocked Terry Crews for saying he was a survivor of sexual assault.

In addition, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg made fun of Oprah earlier this week after he reportedly fell and injured his ankle.



