Colorado State surprised by Wyoming in the first round of the Mountain West tournament – Up News Info

LAS VEGAS –– Déjà vu in Sin City.

With a striking resemblance to the last time the State of Colorado met Wyoming, the Rams looked like fish out of the water when they tried to start the action on the right foot.

After needing to recover from 19 points at Laramie just a few weeks ago, CSU struggled to keep up with the humble Cowboys as soon as the first round of the Mountain West tournament started at Thomas & Mack Center.

Once again, despite falling behind at 16 in the first half and 13 in the second half, coach Niko Medved's team found a way to gather enough promising demonstrations.

Only this time, the Rams did not have enough late-game heroines up their sleeve when Wyoming held on to CSU 80-74, a surprising defeat for the Rams, who entered the clash as big favorites while possessing sixth support. seed.

"We just dug a hole too big and we just couldn't dig out of it," said Medved. "We split it in two a couple of times, but we couldn't overcome the obstacle. Too many key ball losses in situations where we had the chance. It was disappointing, obviously. There is a lot of excitement right now with these guys. I know they are gutted with this loss. But we will find a way to overcome it. "

In a game in which the Medved team failed to maintain the offensive pace in significant portions, CSU saw itself playing catch up before most of the fans present settled in their seats.

Simultaneously with the Rams unusually forcing the jumps at the beginning of the possessions, Wyoming apparently shot down all the attempts he lifted off the floor while the underdog built a 26-10 lead with only eight minutes elapsed, during which the Cowboys converted six of their first Seven 3 -try attempts.

"I feel that the defense was not connected as it should have been as if we had been practicing," said Nico Carvacho, a senior in a red shirt. "That depends on us. We have to be better."

Only then, CSU was against the ropes. However, that changed rapidly when the Rams suddenly showed life by building a crucial 11-0 race – including a spark of Hyron Edwards from the bench and Carvacho's typical dominance in the paint – to reach two within the frame.

Everything seemed fine for the Rams as their once alarming handicap was reduced to only five at halftime. However, representing a carbon copy of the previous 20 minutes, CSU succumbed to similar problems at the beginning of the final half.

Expensive turnovers and long offensive pauses harassed the Rams all night, who shot only 39.7 percent in the game and caused 17 turnovers compared to the seven in Wyoming.

Simply put, the Cowboys outperformed CSU in almost every phase.

"I don't feel we missed them," said freshman Isaiah Stevens. “I feel that, as the coach said, they came out and played very well. We dug a hole, and it was a little difficult to get out of it. We did some races, but it's college basketball. The teams will try to find ways to win. "

Although CSU was some distance away, the Cowboys always had an answer. When the Rams lost by two at the 8:55 mark, the Kwane Marble III of Wyoming, who scored the most 20 points on the team, knocked down a triple of the clutch, tarnishing CSU's chances of acquiring their first lead since The first 60 seconds.

Shortly after, with only one possession again, the top scorer of the Cowboys, Hunter Maldonado, began a decisive 13-0 explosion by turning a jumper into dispute, which led Wyoming forward 69-56 with less than four minutes remaining.

"We knew it was going to be a difficult game," Medved said. "We were hoping that … I thought our execution was lacking defensively, we lost guys. They made us pay, they really did. Hendricks got hot early. Marble is a very good player. I thought he made some huge shots tonight when they really needed him. They just played better than us. "

Overall, the 22 points of freshman Isaiah Stevens with 8-19 shots led the Rams on the offensive. In particular, the guard connected from the deepest in the last 35 seconds, reducing the CSU disadvantage to 74-71 in the midst of the Rams' return effort too small and too late.

While making his way into the low post, Carvacho also accumulated 20 points and 15 rebounds.

Although Medved noted that "it is difficult even to reflect on that at this time,quot; when asked if his team would be interested or not in competing in a postseason tournament, Stevens seemed open to that if he was given the opportunity.

"Hopefully, our season is not over yet," said the freshman. "Hopefully, we put together a good resume to play in the postseason."