Colorado Option unveiled the centerpiece of the Democrats' effort to reduce health care costs

The long-awaited Colorado bill to create a variation of a public health insurance option, an effort that has attracted national attention and hospital wrath, was presented Thursday, just before the middle of the legislative session .

Although Democrats are preparing for a contentious fight over the proposal they call the Colorado option, they say they believe they can approve it.

The bill would provide Colorado residents who purchase insurance in the individual market with another state option through private insurance at a more affordable cost by January 1, 2022. The bill addresses the counties that They only have one option to create competition and reduce premiums and will require hospitals to participate. If everyone in the individual market chooses to use the plan, that's about 8% of Colorado's inhabitants, the bill sponsors said. In some rural areas of the state, participation is expected to be greater.

The public-private insurance plan has attracted strong opposition from local business groups and national dark money campaigns even before the 2020 session began, with hundreds of thousands of dollars in television and print ads to fight against him. Sponsors, however, notice public support for the proposal.

"What we will introduce in the bill (Thursday) is much more reasonable than anything in a television commercial," said Democratic representative Dylan Roberts of Avon, a sponsor. "And it is significantly matched with the proposal presented by the executive branch in November."

These reviews include the creation of an advisory board that will make decisions about the plan, greater flexibility for the participation of the insurance provider, such as not requiring companies to offer the plan in places where they no longer provide services, and additional protections for hospitals. Rural and independent.

Still, Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, a Boulder Democrat, said: "We are not doing this bill to please insurance companies or hospitals. We are doing it to provide relief to ordinary people."

And he hopes that most, if not all, of Colorado's Democratic legislators will be on board.

"This is clearly something that falls within the broad general agenda," said Fenberg, one of the sponsors of the bill. "This is not radical."

The Colorado plan is more of a hybrid public option because it does not create a new state-managed plan.

The bill is likely to be further modified as lawmakers work towards a compromise and ensure that unwanted consequences are avoided, Roberts said. And although it is known that the governor opposes bills that have not fulfilled his vision, Roberts said lawmakers have been working with the governor’s office on the proposal.

"I am not going to make any amendment that makes our two main objectives of increasing competition and reducing costs compromised," he said. "And, then, I believe that if we deliver a bill to the governor's desk that does those two things, there is no reason not to sign it."

The Colorado Hospital Association has been among the noisiest groups that oppose the effort, particularly because the plan will set limits on the reimbursement rates of services for those in the plan. The association says it would force them to reduce the quality of services or even close hospitals that cannot support the loss.

But Roberts and his co-star, Senator Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, said they wanted to make sure that hospitals exceeded their breakeven points, with an average of about 143% of Medicare rates, so they set the point of Item for 155% refund. In some cases, hospitals would probably receive more than they received before, Roberts said.

Even so, some Republican legislators oppose the general principle of that plan, as do some commercial groups, and Roberts anticipates that it will be difficult, if possible, to obtain the support of the hospital association.

"I think philosophically that they will oppose everything that changes the status quo," he said. “However, individual conversations with hospitals during the last week or so since the formula was launched have been incredibly fruitful. And I think we could see throughout this process, that individual hospitals separate from their commercial group and collaborate more on the bill and some, I think, will even reach the position of supporting this bill. ”

Democratic lawmakers and the governor have made the problem of increasing hospital costs an important focus, and this plan is an element of their mission to reduce those costs. The bill allows the state to issue a warning, impose a fine of up to $ 50,000 per day, or suspend, revoke or impose conditions on a hospital license that does not participate in the Colorado Option.

Roberts said he hopes Republican lawmakers who have signed other bills to reduce health care costs, particularly in rural Colorado, support the proposal. Several Republican lawmakers told Up News Info that they oppose a public option insurance plan, but that they will reserve the entire trial until they review the law.

"This is an option," said Roberts. "It doesn't force anyone to follow the plan. This is not related in any way to Medicare for Everyone or to a single payer; it would be impossible for this bill to even lead to that."

The minority leader of the House of Representatives, Patrick Neville of Castle Rock, called it a veiled attempt to move in that direction.

Fenberg believes that much of the opposition is ideological and is based on the fear that other states will follow Colorado's path to reduce costs.

"For me, that makes it more convincing," he said.

Executive Director Jake Williams of Healthier Colorado said he believes the bill can be passed this year. He said hospital and insurance costs have been "studied to death,quot; and that residents continue to struggle to pay for medical care.

"The people of Colorado want action now, and I think we have the political support to do it," he said.