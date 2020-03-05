College students raise $ 75,000 for Wendy's worker & # 39; s Malcolm Coleman, who lost his home in a fire – Up News Info Tampa

– A group of college students in South Carolina is trying to raise $ 75,000 for a fast-food restaurant employee who lost his home in a fire.

Malcolm Coleman says that the house he shared with his mother burst into flames on his birthday a year ago in January. Coleman and his mother escaped the electric fire, but the house became uninhabitable.

"It was crazy and overwhelming, and it still moves me sometimes," Coleman told the University of South Carolina student newspaper, The Daily Gamecock.

They could not afford to repair the house due to a delay in their insurance, so he and his mother have had to stay with friends and family since then. In addition to his housing challenge, Coleman's father and his two older sisters passed away, making him the "only living son of his mother."

"It's something open to old things because, you know, I would like my sisters to be here to help us deal with this situation," Coleman said.

But when third-year finance and risk management student Robert Caldaroni heard the story, he took action.

USC students start GoFundMe to help local Wendy & # 39; s employees. See more: https://t.co/h6CF14tz4y – The Daily Gamecock (@thegamecock) March 3, 2020

He persuaded his commercial fraternity to start a GoFundMe page for Coleman, who works at Wendy & # 39; s, in front of the Darla Moore School of Business at the USC in Columbia.

Caldaroni calls Coleman "one of the many unrecognized heroes of the Carolina community."

"Upon entering Wendy & # 39; s, you will hear Malcolm simply by calling people by name before they order and, more or less, talking to them. He has this really strange ability to, if he speaks to you twice, he will remember your name and your order, which is really special, honestly, for many children, "said Caldaroni.

Alexis Braz, a third-year international business and marketing student, created the video for Coleman's GoFundMe campaign, which was launched on February 10.

"It's not often that you meet someone who treats you like Malcolm, especially in a fast-food environment," Braz said. "It's like the kind of person who takes pride in what he does, and it really makes you want to come back."

Coleman says he is overwhelmed by gratitude for "these beautiful acts of kindness."

"Working on fast food is not easy," he wrote in a Facebook post. “Sometimes you feel completely unattended as a person. … Thank you all for loving me and for valuing everything I do. "

Until Thursday morning, the Malcolm GoFundMe page had raised more than $ 21,000.