Claressa Shields: Katie Taylor is admirable but I am the best fighter in the world | Boxing News

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News, Shields talks about the fight against Laila Ali, Savannah Marshall and a possible change to MMA





The three-peso world champion, Claressa Shields, admires Katie Taylor but believes that the Irish fighter has work to do to reach her level.

Three-peso world champion Claressa Shields admits she is a Katie Taylor fan, but believes there is no competition when deciding who is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

Shields, which calls itself GWOAT (the greatest women of all time), is the WBC and WBO middle and middleweight champion and is also one of the only seven fighters to have the four most important world titles: WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO Same time.

The 24-year-old is undefeated in 10 professional fights and became the fastest boxer in history to win titles in three different weight classes with the victory over Ivana Habazin in January.

“Boxing is very easy for me, unfortunately. I don't want to be arrogant. Promoters don't like me to go through other girls, but it's not my fault it's so good. " Claressa shields

Taylor made her own story in November last year, becoming the third Irish fighter to win world titles in two divisions by rising to the super lightweight for the first time in her career with a unanimous decision victory over Christina Linardatou.

"I like how she fights, I've been a fan of her since I was younger," said Shields Sky sports news.

Taylor claimed the WBO super lightweight title with victory over Christina Linardatou in November

"She has a problem with pressure fighters. All her team has to do is recognize that and if she fixes it, then she and I can compete on who is (the best) pound for pound."

"Right now, I'm the best pound for pound and Katie Taylor is the second."

Shields to & # 39; search and destroy & # 39; Ali

Laila Ali, pictured with her iconic father, is retired but hinted at a return to fight Shields

Shields has entertained the possibility of fighting former champion Laila Ali, the daughter of Muhammad Ali.

Ali, who was undefeated in 24 professional fights and claimed the CMB, WIBA, IWBF and IBA super middleweight belts before retiring in 2007, has hinted a return to the ring to face Shields.

"She (Ali) wanted $ 5 million and I wanted $ 10 million for the winner," Shields said. "It's the fight everyone wants to see, so all someone has to do is put the money and we will both introduce ourselves and give ourselves hell."

"I take on the most difficult challenges and fight against the best women. With that attitude, I will always do something great. I am light years away from my time."

"Being a female fighter, I can't go out and mistreat a girl, I need to be very strategic: use my skills, head movement and defense, then search and destroy."

Shields is considering a possible fight in London against Savannah Marshall

Also on Shields radar is the undefeated British fighter Savannah Marshall. Former amateur world champion, nicknamed & # 39; Silent Assasin & # 39 ;, is looking for a possible fight for the title in April.

Marshall defeated Shields on the way to winning a world amateur gold and could soon renew his rivalry with the American star.

"I told Savannah and her team that I'm willing to fight her here in the UK," said Shields.

"She is the only girl who defeated me when I was 17 and I want to regain that victory."

Shields reportedly began training for a potential change from the boxing ring to the MMA octagon.

When asked about those rumors, Shields confirmed that there was a definite interest and added: "Boxing is very easy for me, unfortunately. I don't want to be arrogant. Promoters don't like to go through other girls, but it's not my fault i'm so good

"I train like an animal in the ring. There is no one who can beat me because I train hard for everyone."