City Girl JT attacks Fan for asking if she is dating QC CEO Pierre Thomas

However, people did not understand why JT was so angry at the question since a fan thought "a simple yes or not would be enough" to answer the question.

JT since City girl He recently opened a question and answer session on his Instagram account, which allowed his fans to ask his powerful questions. One of them was about the nature of his relationship with his QC Music boss, Pierre "Pee" Thomas, to the singer's dismay.

It began after JT wrote in a post on Tuesday, March 3: "Ask me anything without being blocked. I will choose the best questions and answer them on video on Thursday! Take advantage." Not just fans, bandmate Yung Miami He also participated by asking in the comments section: "What are you most excited about? Are you nervous? What do you expect most?"

However, one comment that apparently bothered JT was from a fan using slash_bigbrim6 on Instagram. "Please, don't feel any kind of opinion about me. Asking this question, but all that is published is Pierre and I'm getting alive as if it were his new boo," the fan began, before assuring him that he supported their relationship if they You are really dating. "And I'm here for that because I'm Fuxk with you. I love you @thegirljt. Are you two in a relationship?"

Although the fan kindly asked him, JT apparently still thought it was a rude question. "Girl, I can't wait until Thursday for you, you asked me this 10 mutha f *** sometimes and the answer is NO!" she responded hotly to the fan.

However, people did not understand why JT was so angry with the question. "If she makes a & # 39; ask Jt & # 39; just for being rude," asked a fan. Also with the same question, someone wrote: "Why ask people to ask you something just so you can answer? Poor girl has to write a paragraph disclaimer just so they don't drag her … but almost they curse anyway. " The fan added: "A simple yes or not would be enough."

"Florida chicks are the most angry," joked another. Meanwhile, one person accused JT of lying in his response, writing: "She lied … they definitely broke."

Well, fans will no longer be curious about the matter since JT is ready to address it on Thursday through a video in which he will answer some questions.