Chuck D responds after Flavor Flav says he is disappointed by the public enemy's dismissal

The co-founder of Public Enemy insists that Flavor was not expelled from the group due to his different political views after the dispute over Bernie Sanders' support.

Flav Flav has responded after being fired from Public Enemy, admitting that he is "very disappointed" in the co-founder Chuck D.

The dispute between the couple began after Chuck signed up to perform with the band. Public Enemy Radio at a rally in Los Angeles for Bernie Sanders, which led Flav to send the politician a cessation and withdrawal notice to stop using Public Enemy's name and his image in campaign propaganda.

Chuck then responded to his original bandmate, with his lawyer insisting that "he could act like Public Enemy if he ever wanted to" because "he is the sole owner of the Public Enemy brand" and insisted on Twitter that his posture problems Flav's do not come from his political beliefs.

A few hours later, a statement from Public Enemy announced that they would be "moving forward without" Flav, and the rapper responded on his own Twitter page on Monday night, March 2, 2020.

"Are you kidding me right now? About Bernie Sanders?" He tweeted. "Do you want to destroy something that we have built for 35 years ABOUT THE POLICY? All because I don't want to support a candidate … I am very disappointed with you and your decisions right now Chuck."

Then he added that he is not the "Chuck employee … I am your partner … you cannot fire me", and he tweeted: "There is no public enemy without Flavor Flav … so let's do well Chuck."

Following his tweets, Public Enemy responded in another statement, insisting that "they did not separate from Flavor Flav because of their political opinions."

"Flavor Flav has been suspended since 2016 when it was MIA from the benefit of Harry Belafonte in Atlanta, Georgia," the statement continued. "That was the straw that broke the glass."

"He had previously missed numerous live concerts from Glastonbury to Canada, album recording sessions and photo sessions. He always chose to party for work."

Flav has not yet responded to the latest Public Enemy statement.