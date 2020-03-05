Chrissy Teigen on breast implants: "I want them now !!"

Chrissy Teigen, the beautiful wife of R,amp;B singer John Legend, has revealed that she has breast implants and loves them as soon as possible!

"Yes, I made my tits when I was about 20 years old," Chrissy told Glamor UK. “It was more for a swimsuit. I thought, if I'm going to be posing, lying on my back, I want them to be happy! "

She continued: “Honestly, I kept them the same cup size. I just completed them, so they are rounder and firmer, ”Chrissy continued. "I had a quarter cup of,quot; tear "at the bottom and filled the chest line. But I want them out now. If I could do one thing, it would be to have an elevator. I think you are supposed to replace [implants] every ten years But when you have children you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think: "This is not the way I want to die, in breast surgery."

We think Chrissy looks amazing.