Chrissy Teigen on breast implants: "I want them now !!"

Bradley Lamb
Chrissy Teigen, the beautiful wife of R,amp;B singer John Legend, has revealed that she has breast implants and loves them as soon as possible!

"Yes, I made my tits when I was about 20 years old," Chrissy told Glamor UK. “It was more for a swimsuit. I thought, if I'm going to be posing, lying on my back, I want them to be happy! "

