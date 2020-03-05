Chrissy Teigen believes her house is haunted after suffering night terrors

%MINIFYHTMLe3812c330e11093832285b17fbfb599b11% %MINIFYHTMLe3812c330e11093832285b17fbfb599b12%

The star of & # 39; Lip Sync Battle & # 39; is convinced that she is terrified of & # 39; some kind of ghost or evil spirit & # 39; at home after having the same terrible nightmare every night.

Chrissy Teigen he suspects that his house has "some kind of ghost or evil spirit", since the star continues to suffer night terrors.

The "Bring the fun"Star went to Twitter on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, where he explained that the riots led her to sleep in a different room.

"I know this seems crazy, but I think I have some kind of ghostly or evil spirit and I have the worst nightmares," Chrissy told his followers in his Instagram story. "I will go to bed very early and sleep for a long time and wake up soaked because I have the most terrible nightmare. It's always the same nightmare."

While he did not explain what the nightmare was, the star, who is married to the musician John legendHe added, "I'm tired of it and it's ruining my life, so tonight I'll sleep in a different room. We'll see if this makes a difference."

The "Lip sync battle"The star apparently cut the critics before they had a chance to complain, and added:" I understand that it is very privileged to have an extra room, but I do it, "before explaining:" I need the energy, I need to feel good. I can't live like this anymore. I can't make this nightmare anymore. I'm going crazy. It is literally driving me crazy. I have to stop, it has to stop. "