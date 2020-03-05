Chris Pratt & # 39; has a much healthier self-image now & # 39; Thanks to Katherine Schwarzenegger

Instagram

A source of information also explains how the actor of & # 39; Guardians of the Galaxy & # 39; never felt & # 39; good enough & # 39; for his ex-wife Anna Faris and & # 39; he was very insecure & # 39; before dating Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter.

Chris PrattMarriage with Katherine Schwarzenegger not only gave her life joy, but also placed her in a better state of mind. Months after marrying the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, the "Guardians of the Galaxy"It was reported that the star had a" healthier self-image "than when he was with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Speaking of the transformation of the 40-year-old man, a source told Us Weekly: "Katherine really changed all that and Chris has a much healthier image of herself now." The so-called insider added: "He goes out more with friends and, in general, is much happier. Chris is much more relaxed with Katherine and is very comfortable and happy."

During the revelation, the source claimed that the "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"The actor was" very unsure of himself "before dating Katherine." He never felt "good enough" for Anna Faris, and then, when their relationship began to decline, he got angry and didn't like who he was, "the source explained.

Chris and Anna, who share 7-year-old son Jack, were together for a decade and married for eight years before separating in 2017. In his statement about his broken marriage, the actor said: "We worked hard for a long time, and we are really disappointed. " He added: "We still love each other, we will always appreciate our time together and continue to have the deepest mutual respect."

The same year, he and his ex ended their divorce, the "Passengers"The actor began dating Katherine. The two were married in June 2019 in Montecito, California. Since then, he often publicly praised his 30-year-old wife and hinted at his desire to start a family with her."

Speaking about his current life, Chris said in an interview for E! The news program "In the Room" says it's "really nice". Crediting Katherine for changing her life "for the better in many ways," he said, "My heart and soul, my son, I feel that everyone is so safe with her, you know?" He added: "She, God willing, will one day be a great mother. She has great parents, great brothers. She fills all my many deficits."