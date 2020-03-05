Chris Brown irritates people for boasting that he has no STD after "long party weekend"

Instagram

The kicker of & # 39; Kiss Kiss & # 39; He is accused of disrespecting his baby, Ammika Harris, after sharing a raw meme that expresses his feelings after being examined for sexually transmitted diseases.

Chris Brown He just pressed people's buttons incorrectly with one of his latest Instagram posts. The 30-year-old singer recently shared a meme because he boasts of not having STDs after a "long weekend of partying."

In the video, two boys were seen dancing excitedly, apparently reflecting the feelings of the hit producer "With you" about the test result for sexually transmitted diseases that were negative. "When you and your friend go to the same clinic after a long weekend of partying and your test returns NEGATIVE," he captioned.

The publication has disappeared from its page, but not before people found out and republished it online. Not having fun with Chris' joke, many social media users went to the comments section of the video posted to criticize the star born in Virginia.

"Chris Brown is not cute or not," said one. Another wrote: "I bet this happens much more than women want to know." A third user brought Chris's ex Rihanna as commenting: "That's why he will never have Rihanna again!"

Others accused him of disrespecting his baby. Ammika Harris. "It just doesn't respect baby mom, right?" A comment read. Another said: "I am ashamed of the bride." Apparently referring to Duck who was recently accused of disrespecting his own baby mom, Sophie Brussaux, in his new song "When to Say When," another user wrote: "Then they got angry because they had babies by chance." "

Chris welcomed his second son, a son named Aeko, with Ammika in November 2019. After the birth of his son, it is rumored that the singer and the model were back together, although it was never confirmed.

Chris is also the father of Royalty, a 4-year-old daughter, on an adventure with Nia Guzman.