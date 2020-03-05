Chip and Joanna Gaines reveal new original series for their Magnolia network

Former Upper fixer The stars Chip and Joanna Gaines will launch their new Magnolia Network later this year. This week, the couple revealed one of the original programs that will be part of the lineup.

Joanna told him Persons magazine through a press release that when she and Chip undertook the journey to start their network, they did so knowing that they wanted to tell stories of people chasing big dreams for the right reasons.

The new series Growing foil It's the perfect example of that, says Joanna. The cameras will follow Erin Benzakein, the founder of Floret Flower Farm, while she and her team work on a one-year project that aims to turn a problematic 20-acre plot in Washington state into a sustainable organic flower farm.

"Since we discovered the amazing team behind Growing foil, I have been infinitely inspired by the courage, hard work and beauty they are putting in the world, "Joanna said." We are very excited to tell you more of your story as you take the courageous steps to expand your flower farm and grow your business. "

Benzakein says he has been working hard for almost 15 years to grow beautiful flowers and build a farm. She says she will openly share the ups and downs and everything she has learned during the process of building a successful business. Benzakein also hopes to inspire others to follow their dreams and live a more meaningful life.

Benzakein, who moved from Seattle to the Skagit Valley in Washington over ten years ago to build an organic flower business, says it's a great honor to join the new Chip and Joanna Gaines network and tell her family's story with So much sincerity. authentic way

In addition to his new television series, Benzakein is also a New York Times best-selling author thanks to her book A year in flowers.

Other programs that the Welsh have announced for Magnolia Network include a series of six episodes entitled House on the road, which features the friends of Chip and Joanna, Abner and Amanda Ramírez, of the Johnnyswim band, who travel North America with their young children: Joaquín, 4, and Luna, 1.

Joanna Gaines will also present a cooking program that will feature special guests and recipes from her. Magnolia table cookbooks, since Volume 2 is currently available for pre-order. And, of course, the network will also be home to everything Upper fixer library.

The Magnolia network will launch on October 4.



