Check out the WeWoreWhat & # 39; s collection at Macy & # 39; s before it runs out

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

The new WeWoreWhat Danielle Bernstein clothing collection at Macy & # 39; s is so elegant that it is running out in the blink of an eye.

%MINIFYHTMLc8b269a64fe4edcbeeeb24a126465b5913% %MINIFYHTMLc8b269a64fe4edcbeeeb24a126465b5914%

"For her more than 2 million followers, Danielle Bernstein is the best influencer in style, as she gives fashion devotees a daily dose of costume inspiration," says Durand Guion, vice president of the Macy Fashion Office . "We are delighted to offer Danielle's exceptional taste level and we should have seasonal looks for the fashion consumer of Macy & # 39; s."

%MINIFYHTMLc8b269a64fe4edcbeeeb24a126465b5915% %MINIFYHTMLc8b269a64fe4edcbeeeb24a126465b5916%

Bernstein's collection includes the basic costume items he thinks he needs, from costumes to structured blazers and doll dresses.

"I grew up shopping at Macy & # 39; s on Long Island, so partnering with them was an easy decision," he told E! News. "It's an ode to my childhood. For Danielle Bernstein it was before WeWoreWhat."

All pieces cost less than $ 100 and are included in the size.

"My followers have been asking for more affordable products since I started designing my own lines," Bernstein said. "I wanted everyone to use my pieces regardless of their shape and size."

Buy your favorite related and timeless pieces from the collection below.