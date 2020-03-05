Charles Oakley on Spike Lee's Knicks treatment: "You're cheating the people of New York,quot;

%MINIFYHTML9acc89e36e00533ab52bd4766c74dcf411% %MINIFYHTML9acc89e36e00533ab52bd4766c74dcf412%

Before the Spike Lee dispute with Knicks owner James Dolan, last week, there was a clash between former Knicks great man Charles Oakley with the head of the franchise in 2017, in which he was expelled of a game after a verbal altercation with Dolan.

That incident led Oakley to be arrested (the charges were dropped in 2018). He was later expelled from Madison Square Garden, a measure that bothered many New York basketball fans who hold Oakley in high regard.

Obviously, he also scored Oakley, which led him to defend Lee on Wednesday after Lee was involved in a dispute over the entry he was supposed to use in MSG. Oakley referred to the Knicks as "a plantation,quot; in an interview on ESPN's "Golic and Wingo." In a separate interview with The Associated Press, Oakley said Dolan was doing badly in the city with his handling of Lee.

"Spike means a lot to New York. All neighborhoods. It changes the game of black movies, black superstars. It gave many people the opportunity to improve. This was not fair," Oakley told the AP by phone. "You are cheating the people of New York when you do something like that to a New York native. I know he was born in Georgia but he has been here long enough."

Lee is probably the most famous Knicks fan of all time, and has stayed with the team during his thinnest years as a member of the court. The deterioration of its relationship with the property, then, is another marker of the fall of the organization in difficulties.

The Knicks have had several improper incidents this season. Fans spearheaded a "Sell to the team,quot; song at MSG in January, the night a fight broke out between the Knicks and the Grizzlies. There were also strange expulsions of Marcus Morris and Bobby Portis. Lee's fights with Dolan are simply business as usual in New York.