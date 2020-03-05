Changes in voting, computer failures in the California primary

Los Angeles California – A series of changes in California aimed at increasing voter participation and softening their new Super Tuesday primary elections led to an increase in last-minute voters, computer problems and lack of personnel that seemed to surprise election officials by surprise , which prompted scathing criticism on Wednesday.

Long lines, slow computer connections and general confusion plagued polling places throughout the state, which raised serious doubts about the ability of the most populous state to handle the November general elections, when millions more voters are expected. Critics asked for a review before that.

Los Angeles County launched a new $ 300 million voting system, which includes new scanning devices and voting machines that the state certified despite known technical and security issues. Many of the voting devices did not work and there were not enough registration machines or election workers, which led to waiting times of two hours or more.

The presidential campaign of Bernie Sanders filed a legal complaint in the county that has more than a quarter of California's 20 million voters, a county supervisor demanded an investigation and a Democratic Party leader gave a reprimand for the "abysmal,quot; infrastructure ".

"It was an overwhelming experience during a time when voter participation should have been high," county party president Mark J. Gonzalez said in a statement. "It's OFF, not OFF."

Secretary of State Alex Padilla, a Democrat who oversees the California elections, did not respond to multiple requests for detailed explanations on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The state's voter database was not available part of Tuesday, so election workers in 15 counties could not print ballots, register voters or verify if voters had already issued ballots. Some counties said the system was slow all day. A Padilla spokesman said there was no evidence of malicious activity, but did not explain what caused the failure.

"We tried a lot of new things, and we are going to need to make adjustments," said Kim Alexander, president of the Voting Foundation of California, who is not partisan. "It was not a good time to implement all this new technology in an important choice." . "

An avalanche of voters in the 15 counties that replaced traditional neighborhood polling places with fewer multipurpose voting centers delayed reporting results in some counties. The centers, where people could register and vote, were designed to make voting more convenient.

In Butte County, in northern California, registrar Candace Grubbs said she delayed submitting the initial results Tuesday night because many voters were still online and did not want to influence her vote.

Connections to the state database were slow all day, contributing to the long lines, he said.

"The voting centers were designed by academic liberals, but they are not practical," said Bob Mulholland, a member of the National Democratic Committee in Chico. "I am very disappointed that California, the technological capital of the world, has four or five hour lines and software that is falling apart everywhere."

Mulholland said he warned from the beginning that polling stations made no sense in a densely populated state like California, where many voters live in cities. He said he received calls on Wednesday that the last Butte County votes were not cast until 12:20 a.m.

"California boasts of early voting, it actually ended up causing a late vote," he said.

State lawmakers will likely initiate an informal investigation after the vote count is over, said Democratic Sen. Tom Umberg, chairman of the Constitutional Elections and Amendments Committee.

“Our job is to do better. That is our job. So, if people decided not to vote because the lines are too long? That means we have to fix it, "he said." We don't want people waiting in long lines in November. "

A bottleneck of angry voters led to waiting times of up to four hours in Los Angeles County, according to Sanders' lawsuit filed Tuesday night. Then he won California, which has the largest number of Democratic delegates in the nation.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn described the problems as unacceptable and requested that an investigation be completed within 30 to 60 days.

"You certainly expect some errors in the system, but I felt uncomfortable with what I heard yesterday," he said Wednesday.

County Recorder and Registrar Dean Logan apologized Tuesday night. He called it a "challenging day,quot; and acknowledged that the system in which 979 voting centers replaced more than 4,500 voting centers "needs some refinement." It has not responded to repeated requests for more details.

The county's new touchscreen voting devices, intended to increase accessibility, worked slowly sometimes because many voters tried to use them at once, said Mike Sanchez, a spokesman for Logan. More devices were added in some polling places and there were no indications of security breaches, he said.

"I think maybe we overestimate how many of those voters would take advantage of the early voting period," Logan said.

Electoral integrity activists had warned that the county system would experience serious failures and should never have been certified by the state. Security and technical defects have been identified in the tests, including the ability of attackers to bypass seals, locks and sensors and boot from a USB port, which could allow modification of electoral data.

Har reported from San Francisco. Associated Press journalist Juliet Williams in San Francisco contributed to this report.