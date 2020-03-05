Chance the rapper invited to join the live adaptation of & # 39; Sesame Street & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML661f47370f8c799cd5c5834f709e5a2e11% %MINIFYHTML661f47370f8c799cd5c5834f709e5a2e12%

WENN / Avalon

The creator of hits & # 39; No Problem & # 39 ;, who is in talks to join the cast of the planned movie, made a special appearance on the television educational program in early 2019.

Up News Info –

Possibility of the rapper is in talks to return to "Sesame Street"to star in a real-action film adaptation of the successful children's show.

Successful creator "No Problem" made a special appearance in the educational television series in early 2019, and now Warner Bros. studio officials have invited him to rejoin. Anne Hathaway in the planned musical movie.

%MINIFYHTML661f47370f8c799cd5c5834f709e5a2e13% %MINIFYHTML661f47370f8c799cd5c5834f709e5a2e14%

Portlandia director Jonathan Krisel will take over the project, which will focus on a group of dear characters mysteriously expelled from the famous neighborhood, forcing them to embark on an adventure to prove that Sesame Street really exists, according to Variety.

%MINIFYHTML661f47370f8c799cd5c5834f709e5a2e15% %MINIFYHTML661f47370f8c799cd5c5834f709e5a2e16%

The film will feature original songs from "Eighth grade"filmmaker Bo Burnham, and is scheduled to launch in January (21).

If Chance registers, the large screen version of "Sesame Street" will mark the second great concert of the father of two in the film, after the 2018 comedy / horror. "Slice".

You are also ready to show your presentation skills as the host of the next "Punk & # 39; d"revival joke series in Quibi mobile transmission service.