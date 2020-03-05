CAS criticizes the prohibited swimmer Sun Yang for lack of remorse | Swimming news

%MINIFYHTMLc4f2c893ac6091b4f9ccd63495f2135b11% %MINIFYHTMLc4f2c893ac6091b4f9ccd63495f2135b12%





Sun Yang has been banned by CAS for eight years

The Court of Sports Arbitration (CAS) criticized Chinese swimmer Sun Yang for not showing "regret,quot; for his actions during an aborted doping test that resulted in an eight-year ban for the Olympic champion.

On Friday, CAS, based in Switzerland, accepted an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency (AMA) against a decision by the FINA swimming body to release Sun from irregularities for its conduct during a 2018 test.

Sun argued during the hearing that the evaluators were unable to prove their identity and behaved in an unprofessional manner, which led him to have his entourage members destroy the vials containing their blood samples.

In the full decision published on the CAS website and made public on Wednesday, CAS said the swimmer had tried to blame the testers and their entourage and was not responsible for their actions.

Sun Yang is three times Olympic gold medalist

The decision said: "It was surprising that, in the course of his testimony, at no time did the Athlete express any regrets regarding his actions, or indicated that, in retrospect, it might have been preferable for him to have acted differently.

"Rather, as the process developed, he put his heels in and finally tried to blame others for the manifest failures that occurred.

"At no time did he face the possibility of overreacting to his actions."

The Panel said it had rejected Sun's testimony that the evaluators had recommended that he take possession of the samples because of his concerns about the testing process.

The evaluators, on the other hand, said they had repeatedly warned Sun about the consequences of interfering with the testing process.

The decision read: "In this regard, the Panel observes that the Athlete seems to have a blunt personality, and seems to have the expectation that his opinions will be allowed to prevail.

"This was evident during the hearing."

Sun, which received a three-month doping ban in 2014, has maintained its innocence and said in a statement Friday that it had hired a lawyer to appeal to the Swiss federal court.

The 28-year-old is the current world and Olympic champion in 200 meters of freestyle and won two gold medals at the London 2012 Games and another one in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

The full CAS decision also noted that WADA had tried to cancel all Sun results that date back to the 2018 test, which would mean stripping it of its 200m and 400m freestyle gold medals at the world championships of the last year.

FINA has not ruled on Sun's results, but one of its vice presidents told Australian media this week that the governing body would be "open,quot; to cancel them.