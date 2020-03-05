Cartography of the main cause of departure of Gray & # 39; s Anatomy

It's time to say goodbye to Dr. Alex Karev.
Weeks later Justin Chambers stunned Grey's Anatomy Fans with the revelation that he was leaving ABC's long-lasting medical soap after 16 seasons, the show is ready to reveal exactly where the beloved character, who has a wife and a best friend drifting in Seattle in his absence , has fled to. Everything we know? He is not in Iowa taking care of his mother, as he had said yes. And that's it.
Chambers' sudden departure meant that the showrunner Krista Vernoff and his editorial team really had to work hard to create a satisfactory farewell for a character who has been present since day one. How do you do it when you don't have the actor available to bring the story to life? That remains to be seen. Will it have a completely happy ending? As fans of Gray & # 39; s know too well Shonda Rhimes & Co. does not deliver them too often. And frankly, it doesn't seem very likely here.
While we say steel for the big goodbye, we are looking back in all ways Gray & # 39; s He has got rid of the main characters over the years. And the main cause of departure may surprise you …
The deaths: As you can see in the chart below, with Riggs moving south, there is now a tie for the main cause of departure between dead and transferred when the Grey's Anatomy Writers write a main character in the series. Of course, on the dead side, we have T.R. gentlemanGeorge O & # 39; Malley, who was the first regular series of the show to die, after George was shocked hit by a bus at the end of the fifth season.
Knight said he asked to be written after a "gradual interruption of communication,quot; between Rhimes and himself who started with the former co-star. Isaiah Washington (more about his departure in a second) he used a gay insult on the set in reference to Knight and was later fired, which led to lack of time in front of the screen and pressure against his exit from the closet. "There comes a time when it is so clear that moving forward is the best decision," he said. Entertainment Weekly at the time.
Rhimes disputed Knight's claims, especially because she pressed him to stay in the closet. "" I said: & # 39; If you want to go out, it's amazing. We will fully support & # 39 ;. And then he left, he thought, he came back and said: & # 39; I'm going to make this statement & # 39; "he told the magazine.
A B C; Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
The next deaths of main characters would come courtesy of the great plane crash of season eight, which claimed the lives of both Chyler leighit's Lexie and Eric DaneIt's Sloan As Leigh told E! News at that time, he had decided that the eighth season would be the last. "I met Shonda and we worked together to give a proper closure to Lexie's story," he said. Rhimes echoed that on Twitter and wrote: "We had many thoughtful discussions about it and, ultimately, we both decided that this was the right time for his character's journey to end."
Dane's fate remained airborne throughout the summer, although his departure from the series had already been announced. In July 2012, Dane and Rhimes confirmed his impending departure, and Rhimes told TVLine that the actor "did not take this decision lightly, but after much consideration and conversations, he and I have decided that this is the right time for his story. to finish. " He appeared in two episodes of season nine before his character succumbed to his injuries and died.
The next death of the show's main character, possibly the greatest in history, would come two seasons later when Patrick DempseyDerek Shepherd was surprisingly murdered after 11 seasons as the male protagonist of the show. After rescuing motorists stranded from a car accident just before his car exploded, Derek paused in his car to answer the phone and was hit by a truck and declared brain death before Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) You could arrive at the hospital to say goodbye.
Dempsey had expressed his desire to leave the series, but had just signed a new two-year contract to keep him on the show until season 12, so Derek's death really came out of nowhere (despite having been spoiled 30 minutes before the episode aired). "It just evolved. It just happened," he told EW at that time. "(Being ruled out) was something surprising and uh, it naturally came up. I like the way everything developed.
For Rhimes, killing Derek was the only way he could see a future for the show without Dempsey. "The decision that the character died the way he did it was not difficult in the sense of what the options were." she told reporters at the 2015 TCA summer press tour. "Or Derek was going to leave Meredith, and he would leave her up and dry, and what was that going to mean? That was going to suggest that love wasn't true, what we had said for 11 years was a lie and McDreamy wasn't McDreamy. "
"For me, that was unsustainable," he continued. "Because I really couldn't have the idea that he turned out to be a bad guy who left his wife and children as a true story. For me, I felt that that was the only way to make Meredith and Derek magical. Remain faithful and always frozen in time. "
The farewells of love: The first main character who simply walked away, usually for some kind of happy ending, was Sandra Oh& # 39; s Cristina Yang. Another OG cast member like Dempsey, Oh, announced before the season 10 premiere that the season would be the last, giving fans time to say goodbye to the character. "Creatively, I really feel like I gave it my all and I feel ready to let it go," he said. THR at the time. "It's very interesting to play a character for so long and have the feeling that she also wants to be released. (Cristina) wants to be released, and I'm ready to let her go. We have to start the process, as for the story , for him Gray & # 39; s writers to think why she is going. "
Rhimes would eventually send Cristina to Zurich, Switzerland, where Preston Burke (Washington), the man who once left her at the altar, ran a hospital and sought her replacement, offering her work as head of the hospital. And in her departure, she took Carlos Key& # 39; Shane Ross with her.
Sara RamirezCallie Torres would have the next move, at the end of season 12, when he decided to follow his girlfriend Penny across the country to New York. "I am deeply grateful to have spent the last 10 years with my family in Grey's Anatomy & ABC, but for now I am taking a welcome time, "Ramírez tweeted the night his last episode aired." It has been amazing working for Shonda and we will definitely continue our conversations! I send my love to Ellen, the rest of the cast and crew, and I hope to always be part of the Shondaland family! "
When Jessica Capshaw She was eliminated from the series two seasons later, her Arizona Robbins had reconnected with her former Callie, now separated from the GF that was still nationwide, and would move to the Big Apple to reunite her family. Similarly, when the replacement quasi-Dempsey Martin Henderson He left that same season after two as a regular in the series, his Martin Riggs was allowed to follow a lost love to California to live happily ever after.
The ghosts: While other characters were written upon being fired (Kim RaverTeddy, however, has since returned as a regular series once again, and Tessa FerrerMurphy), giving up (Sarah Drewits April, Jerrika HintonEdwards and Brooke smith& # 39; s Hahn), or, in the case of luck Kate Walsh, whose character Addison got his own show, being split, there was a method of departure that Rhimes apparently reserves only for his most tense relations between actor and creator. We are talking about Burke and Izzie (Katherine Heigl) complete and absolute ghost.
After Washington was discovered as a non-grata person among much of the cast during the third season, when the rumor emerged that he had referred to Knight still locked up by a rude gay insult during an argument with Washington, things worsened on stage In the 2007 Golden Globes after the show he won the Best Drama when, answering the questions from the press, he said: "No, I didn't call TR af —- t,quot;. At the end of the third season, Burke would leave Cristina at the altar, removing all her belongings from her apartment, and would not be seen or heard for quite some time thanks to ABC's decision to fire him in June. Later he would play his role again during Oh's farewell season, with Burke showing up to offer Cristina his happy ending.
A B C; Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
The beginning of the end of Heigl came when, after the 2008-09 season, he refused to submit to Emmy, claiming he did not feel that the material he had received justified a nomination. While Rhimes played down the rebuff, many expected Heigl to be killed when Izzie was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic melanoma. She would survive and marry Alex (Justin Chambers), only to return sporadically in the sixth season, and finally requested to be released from his contract 18 months before. The last words he would speak before the camera were in response to Meredith asking him not to leave, reminding him that this is his house. "No, it isn't," she says. "Not anymore. It's just a place where I worked and I can do it anywhere."
Over the years, Heigl did not know if she was willing to return to the series to offer a close to the character, initially telling MTV in 2010 that "she would simply feel manipulative." She changed her tone in 2012, however, she told E! News: "I told them I wanted to … Really, really, I really want to see where it is (Izzie). I just want to know what happened to it, where it went and what it is doing now."
Rhimes, however, is not here for that. "No," he told TVLine in 2015. "I'm done with that story. I've thought about that idea a thousand times and thought about how it would be. And I don't think so."
For more information on the main Gray & # 39; s Departures over the years (18 in total!), including the average length of stay of a regular series, be sure to check our practical tables above! And to see how Alex writes, be sure to tune in tonight.
Grey's Anatomy airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC
(Originally published on October 30, 2017 at 2:28 p.m. PT.)