Cartography of the main cause of departure of Gray & # 39; s Anatomy

It's time to say goodbye to Dr. Alex Karev.

Weeks later Justin Chambers stunned Grey's Anatomy Fans with the revelation that he was leaving ABC's long-lasting medical soap after 16 seasons, the show is ready to reveal exactly where the beloved character, who has a wife and a best friend drifting in Seattle in his absence , has fled to. Everything we know? He is not in Iowa taking care of his mother, as he had said yes. And that's it.

%MINIFYHTML804e8dffe1f237bfa2e297ff5ee4577e11% %MINIFYHTML804e8dffe1f237bfa2e297ff5ee4577e12%

Chambers' sudden departure meant that the showrunner Krista Vernoff and his editorial team really had to work hard to create a satisfactory farewell for a character who has been present since day one. How do you do it when you don't have the actor available to bring the story to life? That remains to be seen. Will it have a completely happy ending? As fans of Gray & # 39; s know too well Shonda Rhimes & Co. does not deliver them too often. And frankly, it doesn't seem very likely here.

While we say steel for the big goodbye, we are looking back in all ways Gray & # 39; s He has got rid of the main characters over the years. And the main cause of departure may surprise you …