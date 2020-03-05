Caroline Manzo says she is ready to return to & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; to face Teresa Giudice

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
Logo

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta student, Caroline Manzo, has said she is finally ready to return to the Bravo show to face her arch nemesis, Teresa Giudice.

If the price is correct, Caroline wants to re-enter.

"Caroline loved the good times at & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; and she would be very willing to return to the program full time, but only as a full time wife," a source told HollywoodLife. "It doesn't matter who is in the cast, as long as Bravo is correct, which means a good deal and not a friend, I would be very interested in considering returning to the program."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here