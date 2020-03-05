Caroline Manzo says she is ready to return to & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; to face Teresa Giudice

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta student, Caroline Manzo, has said she is finally ready to return to the Bravo show to face her arch nemesis, Teresa Giudice.

If the price is correct, Caroline wants to re-enter.

"Caroline loved the good times at & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; and she would be very willing to return to the program full time, but only as a full time wife," a source told HollywoodLife. "It doesn't matter who is in the cast, as long as Bravo is correct, which means a good deal and not a friend, I would be very interested in considering returning to the program."

It seems that Caroline is not bothered by the possible consequences with Teresa:

"Caroline is still the only person who has the,quot; is what attitude is "and has enough confidence to stay true to herself when she deals with Teresa in case she has to, what the current cast could use," he explained. the fountain.

Last year, Teresa told Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she believed Caroline gave her and her husband Joe to the feds.