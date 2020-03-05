Car trying to cross the tracks of southern Los Angeles hit by the blue subway line train

– The video that shows a car trying to cross the train tracks in South Los Angeles, just so that a Metro Blue Line train leaves it out of sight, should serve as a warning for impatient drivers, according to the LAPD.

The Los Angeles Police Department says a car attempted to cross the tracks at 55th and Long Beach Avenue in southern Los Angeles on Sunday morning, only to be hit by the fast light rail.

This could have had a tragic result. Fortunately, the driver survived with minor injuries, but this should be a good reminder for all of us: pay attention near the train tracks and always obey all traffic signs and devices. pic.twitter.com/udDSkeDTPn – LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 5, 2020

The video tweeted by the LAPD shows the car driving under the lowered arms and towards the tracks, just when the train arrives at the crossing. The train seemed to push the car out of the way to one of the cross arm mechanisms.

The driver, a 60-year-old man, somehow survived with minor injuries.

Los Angeles police said the video was a good reminder for drivers to pay attention near train tracks and obey all traffic signs and devices.