Call of Duty mobile zombie mode: Activision is eliminating this popular Call of Duty Mobile game mode – Game news

Activision has recently announced the update patch note for season 4 through an official Reddit publication. In the same post, it was revealed that the developer will remove Zombies mode, one of the most "popular,quot; modes of the game. The mode will be removed from the game on March 25.

Speaking about the elimination of the mode, Activision has clearly mentioned that they have always mentioned that the Zombies mode is a limited time mode, but they did not have an explicit end date. In addition, they wanted to see the reception and receive comments to shape the particular mode in the future. The developers have also mentioned that they could not achieve the expected quality they were looking for and, therefore, are eliminating the gameplay for now.

In addition to this, it was previously rumored that Call of Duty Mobile was going to receive a new Zombies mode map called Nacht Der Untoten and Activision has now confirmed that the new map will not be released in the global version for a similar reason.

However, there is a possibility that the mode will return to the game once the developers manage to bring the desired quality of play compared to the other platforms or if the mode in the future meets the expectations of Activision.

For those who do not know, the update of Season 4, which is called unauthorized beings, includes several new features, maps and other improvements to the game, such as the new Cage map, themes, operator skills, Pass Battle of Season 4 and more.

Talking about the new map of Cage, which turns out to be one of the smallest maps and is suitable for close range fighting. Available in three game modes: Snipers Only, Team Deathmatch, Free-for-All and Gun Game.

