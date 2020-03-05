Browns 2020 low season guide: key free agents, team needs, goals, salary limit and draft selections

%MINIFYHTMLe6b2528dfd1c36f5cfacdb4b3dddda7511% %MINIFYHTMLe6b2528dfd1c36f5cfacdb4b3dddda7512%

With a new general manager at Andrew Berry and a new coach at Kevin Stefanski, the Browns have another new look as they try to pass the corner of a rebuilding team to a disputing team once again in 2020.

%MINIFYHTMLe6b2528dfd1c36f5cfacdb4b3dddda7513% %MINIFYHTMLe6b2528dfd1c36f5cfacdb4b3dddda7514%

That new confidence in the brain inherits a young and talented list, but it still has several weaknesses to address while adapting to the new philosophies. Last year, the Browns fell to 6-10 after the promise of a 7-8-1 season. This year, they hope that another correction of the course will put them back on the innovative path.

%MINIFYHTMLe6b2528dfd1c36f5cfacdb4b3dddda7515% %MINIFYHTMLe6b2528dfd1c36f5cfacdb4b3dddda7516%

Here we dive deep into the Browns' to-do list through free agency and the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL FREE AGENCY 2020: Ranking of the 50 best players

The Browns' top priority: building a better base

Cleveland has accumulated some good offensive skills around third-year quarterback Baker Mayfield. Nick Chubb's collection, Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and David Njoku suggests that the Browns should be more explosive and efficient.

Defensively, they have two ballhawks with dynamic potential in cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams. But his offensive line screams for a great change, and his seven defensive front, beyond the return of Myles Garrett, needs to be cleared with more personnel losses ahead.

The Browns didn't protect Mayfield well last season (40 catches), and Chubb made his career block look better than it was. On the other hand, they could not stop the race, limiting their ability to make great plays with the fast pass or in coverage.

Last season there was more style in the role than substance in practice in Cleveland, which is why the Browns failed to perform well enough to improve their record. With the recent approaches of low season, they have tried to go to the route of "Moneyball,quot; with limited expenses and in a big way with waste. They will be better served by being more calculated in their movements, obtaining the ideal combination of quantity and quality.

Kevin Stefanski https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c/23/kevin-stefanski-030520-getty-ftrjpg_ea7s8evdbr7n11i1ptozhiccg.jpg?t=-1425345464,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Browns free agents 2020

Here is a look at the unrestricted and unclaimed Browns players for next season:

QB Drew Stanton

WR Rashard HIggins

OT Greg Robinson

G Eric Kush

ILB Joe Schobert

ILB Adarius Taylor

CB T.J. Carrie

S Juston Burris

S Dadallious Randall

S Eric Murray

The Browns are not too interested (nor should they be) to stay away from this group, with the exception of the versatile Higgins to flank Beckham and Landry.

Robinson is an easy pass given his recent off-field problem and its general inefficiency. Schobert has made many plays for them as a leader, but will want to advance in free agency.

Brown's salary cap

The Browns have more than $ 60 million below the available limit, which puts them in the first quarter of NFL teams in terms of spending flexibility. They will save much more money ($ 15.5 million) with the impending cut of defensive end Olivier Vernon.

Cleveland is in good shape to make smarter financial decisions with Berry.

The Browns team needs

Offensive Tackle: The Browns have to secure both edges in front of Mayfield with Robinson finished and Chris Hubbard continues to disappoint.

The Browns have to secure both edges in front of Mayfield with Robinson finished and Chris Hubbard continues to disappoint. Defensive line: Garrett is the only answer in advance. Vernon will vacate the other end, and the Browns should strengthen rig rotation.

Garrett is the only answer in advance. Vernon will vacate the other end, and the Browns should strengthen rig rotation. Inner Linebacker: Schobert must be replaced by the new defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

Schobert must be replaced by the new defensive coordinator Joe Woods. Safety: They could be exhausted in the position behind Morgan Burnett, who is 31 years old and did not sign for 2021.

They could be exhausted in the position behind Morgan Burnett, who is 31 years old and did not sign for 2021. External linebacker: They need more than one coverage update on the second level.

They need more than one coverage update on the second level. Right guard: They are well on the left with Joel Bitonio and in the center with J.C. Tretter for a while, but they should consider a replacement for Wyatt Teller.

They are well on the left with Joel Bitonio and in the center with J.C. Tretter for a while, but they should consider a replacement for Wyatt Teller. The open receiver: Depending on what happens with Higgins, they need better complementary pieces.

Baker Mayfield https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/eb/66/baker-mayfield-111519-getty-ftrjpg_1lbdwl2qdv11v1lvl3n6f5upxg.jpg?t=1838137390,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Browns free agency goals

The Browns have been attached to two names that would be great to address the need posts. In the tackle, Jack conklin It would be a massive update on Hubbard. With the insurance on, Anthony Harris is the prize to see with the Broncos ready to tag Justin Simmons.

If the Browns cannot enter Conklin, then they should focus their attention on Brandon Scherff to update from Teller. For the internal supporter, Cory Littleton It's not a bad investment if the Browns want to go the veterans route to replace Schobert. With Woods coming from the 49ers, defensive end Arik armstead and security Jimmie Ward They are two more defensive assets to track.

The Browns are also on the market for a veteran endorsement of Mayfield with Stanton not retained. Rumors have swirled more Case Keenum, but goes cheaper and purer backup with Chase Daniel It is the best plan.

Browns draft picks 2020

Round 1, Pick No. 10

Round 2, Pick No. 41

Round 3, Pick No. 74

Round 3, Pick No. 90 (from Texans)

Round 4, Pick No. 105

Round 6, Pick No. 168 (of the cardinals)

Round 7, Pick No. 222 (of the packers)

NFL MOCK DRAFT 2020:

Browns increase pass protection with a large entrance

The Browns have the standard problem of seven selections, with an additional third assailant (for moving to Duke Johnson Jr.) but not a fifth assault due to their exchange with the Bills for Teller. The latest simulated draft of Sporting News still has them taking the best offensive team available, which aligns well with their initial selection number. They should be happy to get Jedrick Wills of Alabama, Tristan Wirfs of Iowa, Mekhi Becton of Louisville or Andrew Thomas of Georgia to complete the top 10.

Expect the Browns to take advantage of the deep receiver class for a quick type of field stretcher and also get a closed wing that can complement the Njoku closed wing, both possibly on Day 2. Otherwise, your project will focus on increasing the defensive line and secondary depth.

Stefanski (Vikings) and Barry (Eagles) come from teams in which the deep and resistant lines were the focus, and the results were trips to the playoffs. They bring much-needed winning mentalities and an understanding of the composition necessary to get there.

The Browns have had reasons for optimism in the recent past, but with those two hires, they have apparently learned from their mistakes, at least enough to avoid the same mistakes in 2020.