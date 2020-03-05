Brooke Burke and David Charvet are over forever – The divorce is over

The divorce of Brooke Burke and David Charvet has ended, a new report on page six revealed. On Wednesday, a Los Angeles County Superior file obtained by the aforementioned means revealed that the couple has officially separated in the eyes of the law.

Fans of the couple know that they separated for the first time in April 2018, explaining that irreconcilable differences were the cause. Brooke, 48, and Charvet, 47, separated in January of that year, but kept their fans silent for only a few months.

The store says they were married for the first time in 2011. Regarding the terms of their separation, the couple has two children, including Heaven Rain, 13, and Shaya Braven, 12. TMZ was the first to report that they will share 50/50 custody.

At the time of its initial break-up, the store stated that Burke and the Baywatch student would split all of their children's expenses and neither party should pay child support. In addition, they will not have to pay spousal support, TMZ said.

Regarding his residences, Burke will retain the Santa Monica condominium and his home in Malibu, while Charvet will own another Malibu property. Burke will also retain ownership of its two wellness / fitness companies, and Charvet will retain ownership of Malibu Stone and Building Materials.

Burke fans know that she also has children from her first marriage to Garth Fisher. She has Sierra Sky Fisher, 17, and Neriah Fisher, 20. It was in April 2018, when Nick Markus first reported that the model and the actress filed for divorce from his man.

During a part of the Steve Harvey Show, Brooke admitted that she and her man were moving away from each other because it is the best for both of them.

Speaking with the host of the popular talk show, Burke added that the divorce was very "fresh,quot; and "vulnerable,quot; to her because her appearance on the show was almost at the same time as her separation with Charvet.

In addition, in a publication in Modern Mom, Burke explained that there was nothing clever about his separation from Charvet. At that time, Burke asked for joint custody of their children together.



