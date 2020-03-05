Home Entertainment Britney Spears' teenage son participates in IG Live – Spill all the...

Britney Spears' teenage son participates in IG Live – Spill all the family tea!

Bradley Lamb
Britney Spears' teenage son, Jayden Federline, is spilling all of Spears-Federline's family tea on Instagram Live.

The 13-year-old boy entered Instagram and decided to answer questions about his family and was decidedly open and honest, a little too open and honest.

In the video, Jaden read the questions out loud and then answered them. Jayden said: "How can we support your mother? Well, I don't know, because I'm trying to do things, but they're about me or whatever.

Another Britney fan asked "& # 39; Is your grandfather a jerk? & # 39; Jayden confided:" Yes, he is a great idiot. "Jaden added that his grandfather is,quot; is quite gay and can die. "

