Britney Spears' teenage son participates in IG Live – Spill all the family tea!

Britney Spears' teenage son, Jayden Federline, is spilling all of Spears-Federline's family tea on Instagram Live.

The 13-year-old boy entered Instagram and decided to answer questions about his family and was decidedly open and honest, a little too open and honest.

In the video, Jaden read the questions out loud and then answered them. Jayden said: "How can we support your mother? Well, I don't know, because I'm trying to do things, but they're about me or whatever.

Another Britney fan asked "& # 39; Is your grandfather a jerk? & # 39; Jayden confided:" Yes, he is a great idiot. "Jaden added that his grandfather is,quot; is quite gay and can die. "

Jamie Spears, Jayden's grandfather, controls all of Britney's assets, after he placed his estate in guardianship.

Jayden also spoke openly about his relationship with his mother and other family members.

A fan asked if his mother should retire. Jayden said no because his mother "makes a bank."

He said: "What is it like to be the son of a legend? & # 39; Hmm, well, it's not what you would expect."

He was also asked when he will visit his mother.

He told his followers: "I will visit her in a couple of weeks, because now I'm with my dad. I'm doing pretty well."

Jayden was asked if he would get into trouble for expelling his mother on Instagram.

He said: "& # 39; Will you get in trouble for doing this? & # 39; No, I mean my dad doesn't care, I have the best dad ever, my dad is literally Jesus, it's like Jesus.

In the last piece of tea. Jayden said he thinks they took one of Britney's dogs because she "kept him in the cage for too long."

Here is the video: