Britney Spears cites Albert Einstein as a reason to consider removing the matching tattoo with Ex

The creator of successes & # 39; Womanizer & # 39; She takes her Instagram account to post a picture of her with the pink ink dice she received when she married the 41-year-old rapper, saying: & # 39; I don't even like ink & # 39 ;.

Britney Spears is contemplating the elimination of the permanent memory of the relationship with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Thirteen years after his divorce from the 41-year-old rapper, the creator of hits "Womanizer" made use of Albert Einstein's quote to rule out the idea of ​​eliminating his tattoo of matching dice.

Taking Instagram on Tuesday, February 3, the 38-year-old woman posted photos showing the pink dice tattoos engraved inside her left wrist. "Albert Einstein once said & # 39; God doesn't play dice with the universe & # 39; … so maybe I shouldn't have received the pink 7 die on my left arm," he shared with his fans. "I don't even like ink … I guess I should remove it?!? !!!!"

The "Hold It Against Me" singer obtained permanent ink in 2004 during a trip to Ireland with Federline. His were made in pink, while his were in blue. While the meaning behind the tattoos remains unclear, the former couple got them the same year they were married after less than a year of dating.

Spears filed for a divorce from Federline in 2006 and ended in 2007. Of their short-term marriage, they have two children together, Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13. While their custody agreement granted them both the same time with their children, a judge ruled in September 2018 that the "Toxic" hit killer would get 30 percent of the time.

Months later, it was reported that Spears seeks to return to family court in 2020 to demand more time with his children. "Britney's goal in the new year is to go to family court and ask the judge for more custody time with the children," a source told Us Weekly at the time. "She will have the children on Christmas Eve, and at some point they will go to her father's house on Christmas day."