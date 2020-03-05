Britney & # 39; Son Jayden criticizes Jamie Spears on Instagram live: & # 39; Can die & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML57ede2f21bd0fc35b3546e09e531064c11% %MINIFYHTML57ede2f21bd0fc35b3546e09e531064c12%

Instagram / WENN

The 13-year-old girl, whom Britney shares with former Kevin Federline, also talks about Britney's musical career in the future, recalling the moment Britney allegedly told her she could resign.



Britney SpearsThe 13-year-old son, Jayden Federline, is spilling tea on his recent Instagram Live. During the broadcast on Tuesday, March 3, the young woman talked about several things, including the #FreeBritney agenda that her fans have been pressing and things about the family situation of the legendary singer.

Jayden first said in the Live broadcast that being the son of a "legend" was not what people would expect, adding that he is currently with dad and would see his mother in a few weeks. When asked if he knew about #FreeBritney and how he supports his mother, Jayden replied: "I don't know. I'm trying to do things, but they're about me or whatever."

Later, someone asked him about Britney's father, Jamie Spears. "Yes, he's a very good fucking, very fucking gay a ** s ** t. He can die," Jayden revealed surprisingly. While it seemed that he was getting into trouble for making the transmission, he assured everyone that his father Kevin Federline He wouldn't mind before he talked about him, calling him "the best father of all" and "living Jesus."

Apparently it was only Jamie who rubbed Jayden incorrectly because the boy loved his grandmother, Britney's mother, Lynne. "My grandmother is literally, literally, literally, the best grandmother in the universe," he said. He also praised Britney's current boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and said, "I like Sam. He's good, he's nice … He's a very good guy."

Jayden also spilled some tea on Britney's musical career in the future. Britney allegedly told him he could give up, to which Jayden replied: "What? Are you crazy? Do you know how much bank you do with that?" Concluding his Live, Jayden promised to share more if he gets 5,000 followers.

Britney has not yet commented on the matter. Meanwhile, all of Jayden's posts on Instagram were removed and Britney's alleged secret account also disappeared.