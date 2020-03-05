Brigham Young University clarifies changes to the Honor Code in "Romantic Same-Sex Behavior,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML4bab9e788d1a8c87c7542d0c07c45a2511% %MINIFYHTML4bab9e788d1a8c87c7542d0c07c45a2512%

– Brigham Young University says that "romantic behavior between same-sex people,quot; is not yet allowed on campus, which breaks the hopes of LGTBQ students who thought they could be more open after changes to the Honor Code on last month.

Only two weeks ago, BYU LGBTQ students were cheering after the school removed a section in their code of honor that prohibited "homosexual behavior."

But on Wednesday, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, owner of the university, poured cold water on their celebrations after clarifying that romantic behavior between same-sex people is still "not compatible,quot; with the principles of BYU .

"The moral standards of the Church did not change with the recent publication of the General Manual or the updated Honor Code," wrote Paul V. Johnson, Commissioner of the Church's Educational System. "Same-sex behavior cannot lead to eternal marriage and, therefore, is not compatible with the principles included in the Honor Code."

%MINIFYHTML4bab9e788d1a8c87c7542d0c07c45a2515% %MINIFYHTML4bab9e788d1a8c87c7542d0c07c45a2516% Today, this letter from Elder Paul V. Johnson, Commissioner of the Church Educational System, regarding the updated Honor Code was sent to students and employees of all CES schools. pic.twitter.com/sADljd8lQT – BYU (@BYU) March 4, 2020

Hundreds of students gathered in the campus yard on Wednesday afternoon to protest the letter, holding signs like "Jesus said he loves everyone," the Salt Lake Tribune reported, and chanted "Let all students leave."

BYU students singing "May all students leave!" We love to see you ‍🌈️‍🌈 happy to see so many allies supporting our LGBTQ + brothers and sisters pic.twitter.com/cQUqHzNuIE – Amy Franco (@_amycita) March 4, 2020

The section on "homosexual behavior,quot; was removed from the Honor Code to "create a single standard for all CES institutions that is consistent with the recently published General Church Manual," wrote Kevin Utt, director of the Code Office. Honor. publish on the school website.

The code had previously banned "all forms of physical intimacy that express homosexual feelings," CNN reported. If same-sex couples were seen hugging, holding hands, kissing or going out in public, they would run the risk of an investigation by the dreaded Honor Code Office, as well as punishment in their church or expulsion from the school.