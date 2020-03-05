Brian Noble says Toronto Wolfpack wanted Eddie Jones as global ambassador | Rugby League News

Noble: "Eddie Jones, at the time of the World Cup, would be on top and having an ambassador role promoting the club around the world would not be a bad thing."

















Former Toronto rugby director Brian Noble tells Sky Sports that the club approached England rugby coach Eddie Jones to join them.

Brian Noble revealed that Toronto Wolfpack was interested in getting England's rugby union head coach Eddie Jones to serve as club ambassador.

The Canadian side made headlines worldwide with its signature of the New Zealand cross-code star Sonny Bill Williams last year, but it was not his only goal of the 15-man code.

Talking as a guest in Sky sportsIn live coverage of the trip from Toronto to Leeds Rhinos on Thursday night, former Wolfpack rugby director Noble confirmed the rumors linking the club with an approach for Jones to play a global promotional role.

"There is some truth behind that, absolutely," Noble said. Sky sports. "There is a rugby concept that comes with Toronto and there is a large presence of the rugby union in the country, so we have to talk about rugby."

"We also talk about eyeballs and there is an algorithm that the owner group club uses to say & # 39; what kind of eyeballs can we get in the game in terms of the game and Toronto? & # 39;

"Eddie Jones, at the time of the World Cup, would live up to that and having an ambassador role promoting the club around the world would not be a bad thing."

