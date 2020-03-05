Brett Brown has an interesting reaction to the 76ers being swept by the Lakers and the Clippers.

The Sixers lost twice in three days at the Staples Center this week. The Clippers did the deed on Sunday and the Lakers tracked on Tuesday.

For Philadelphia coach Brett Brown, the sweep was not all bad, for an interesting reason.

Brown told reporters after the Sixers' defeat 120-107 against the Lakers that facing two of the best teams in the West at the end of the season was like the basketball playoff, something Philly is on track to experience. this season.

"Sadistically, we really love it," he said. "Do you really … want to discover what life is like in the playoffs? Do what we just did: go play the Clippers on the road, go play the Lakers on the road, and I like it, because it's real ".

The Lakers moved the Sixers away in the second quarter of Tuesday, beating 37-19 in the period to take a half-point lead of 11 points. Los Angeles never lost again after moving on in the first half.

"The intensity with which the Lakers left in the second period after we had a very good first period, that is, the physical aspect of the playoffs, the defense of the playoffs, and offensively we did not respond to that," Brown said before of adding a graphic description. of the work of the Sixers.

Brown omitted the fact that the team played with little hand both nights. Joel Embiid (shoulder) and Ben Simmons (back) were out for both games and Josh Richardson (concussion) didn't play on Tuesday. So, a six-point loss to the Clippers and a bad quarter against the Lakers are not the worst results.

Brown also has the luxury of letting losses become moments of teaching. Philadelphia (37-25) is sixth in the East, but leads the Nets in seventh place, who won't have Kyrie Irving the rest of the season, for nine games. The Sixers are 2 1/2 games behind the Heat for the fourth lead advantage and at home in the first round. They are 28-2 at the Wells Fargo Center.