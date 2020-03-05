Brendan Rodgers of Rockies hits, almost returns to the game in the box

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. – Brendan Rodgers looked at his name on the lineup card Thursday morning and smiled.

"I'm ecstatic," said the Rockies box player and the best prospect. "I'm ready to go back and be with the boys and feel part of the team."

Rodgers, who had not played in a game since he underwent shoulder surgery in July, was part of the Colorado divided team that traveled to Glendale to play against the White Sox. He hit 2 for 3 as the designated hitter. His next step? Play in the field.

"I hope it is within the week," he said.

Manager Bud Black could not confirm that exact schedule, but he was encouraged by Rodgers' rapid healing. Initially, Rodgers was projected to be out of play until May.

"He's going in the right direction, with a lot of momentum and a lot of confidence in his shoulder and in his swing," Black said. “Many arrows point up, which is great to see. Now he just has to play and he has to produce. Which we think it will.

But even when he is 100 percent healthy, Rodgers faces a difficult challenge to break an inner box that features star Nolan Arenado in third place, Trevor Story in the short, Ryan McMahon second and Garrett Hampson, Chris Owings and Josh. Sources in the mix to be useful infielders.

Rodgers' last game was June 23. After his Triple-A call, he only got 76 at-bats and cut .224 / .272 / .250 with seven RBIs, 27 strikeouts and no home runs.

Freeland update. Left-hander Kyle Freeland, who is looking for a recovery season, is scheduled to launch on Sunday when the Rockies host the Indians. Freeland has come out with spasms in the lower back.

"I feel good and strong," he said. "I really don't think I wasted much time. I just wanted to make sure I didn't rush anything."

Footnotes. The public service player who is not part of the roster, Eric Stamets, who was hit in the face on Tuesday when a shot at second base received a bad jump, needed five points to close the wound over his eye, but Black said That should be fine. … Left-handed reliever Ben Bowden, who has not yet released in a Cactus League game due to lower back pain, has not progressed much. Black said Bowden will probably be out another month.

Rockies 9, Royals 1

In Salt River Fields, Scottsdale, Arizona.

On the mound: The right Chi Chi González, fighting for fifth place in the rotation, had his best spring outing. Using his slider effectively, Gonzalez threw three innings without goals, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out three. … The last minute reliever Carlos Estévez, working to perfect his change, used the field effectively in a perfect fourth inning that included a punch.

On the plate: The Rockies broke out with a second seven-run inning that included a three-run homer of Nolan Arenado, his third long spring ball. … Open field candidate Yonathan Daza rapped a single driven and has hit safely in eight of his 11 games. … Boxer Chris Owings crushed a double and is hitting .360 (9 of 25).

It is worth noting: Right-handed reliever Jesús Tinoco threw an impressive ninth inning, keeping the ball low in the area. It could provide some depth of quality if others stumble.

White Sox 7, Rockies 6

In Camelback Ranch, Glendale, Arizona.

On the mound: Rotation candidate Peter Lambert was touched by two runs in four hits and two bases by balls in two innings. … Righty Wes Parsons, trying to become a reliever to a starter, gave up four runs on four hits in 1 ⅔ innings.

On the plate: The Rockies ran four times at Camelback Ranch, with David Dahl, Ian Desmond, Drew Butera and Sam Hilliard all home runs.

It is worth noting: Boxer and prospect Brendan Rodgers, who has been out of play since July after undergoing shoulder surgery, made his Cactus League debut and was 2-for-3 as a designated hitter.

Until next time: Rockies (7-6) in Diamondbacks (3-9), 1:10 p.m. Friday, Salt River Fields

Rockies pitchers: RHP German Márquez, RHP Ryan Castellani, RHP Bryan Shaw, RHP Jairo Diaz, LHP James Pazos

Diamondbacks pitchers: LHP Miguel Aguilar, RHP James Sherfy, RHP Edwin Jackson, RHP Keury Mella, LHP Joe Mantiply, RHP Hector Róndon, RHP Yoan López, RHP Junior Guerra, LHP Andrew Chafin

– Patrick Saunders, Up News Info