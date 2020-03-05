Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are back in court for the custody of their children

It's hard to believe, but more than three years after Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced their separation, the former couple has not yet finalized their divorce. While negotiations continue to move behind closed doors with a private judge, your custody case is back in a Los Angeles county courthouse.

According to The explosionJolie presented details of the custody evaluation of her son and Pitt on March 3 for her six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox, but said she provided limited information. The couple has requested that the details remain private and are filed under seal, which means that the public will not have access to the evaluation.

Bruh, this is Angelina Jolie + Brad Pitt's wedding. His veil with the drawings of his children. Fucking simple wedding cake. I love her😭😭😭💞 pic.twitter.com/mJMfyCYCLo – farah (@FarahIskandr) March 5, 2020

A child custody evaluation is mainly used in cases where there are "concerns about child abuse, substance abuse or mental health problems." Before finalizing a custody agreement, the judge wants to deepen the mental health and parenting practices.

Fans may remember that when Jolie and Pitt first separated in September 2016, she accused him of being abusive to her eldest son Maddox. However, after a criminal investigation, Pitt was acquitted of any criminal offense. Maddox is now 18 years old and a freshman, so the custody agreement only refers to the five youngest children.

the Mr. and Mrs. Smith The stars have been trying to solve their case in private for more than three years. The last presentation is the first time that the ex-couple's case has been in court for more than a year. Pitt and Jolie were able to reach a temporary custody agreement at the end of 2018, but a final agreement has not yet been reached.

Did Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie take a secret trip to settle their divorce? https://t.co/MDTBk2XLNc – Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) February 26, 2020

In addition to custody and child support, the former couple also needs to divide their large fortune, which includes a $ 60 million winery, Miraval, which they bought in 2011. Experts say Pitt and Jolie intended to spend the hold their children, but that probably changed after the split.

Angelina Jolie also revealed in an interview last fall that she hopes to live abroad, but she will have to wait until her youngest children, the 11-year-old Knox and Vivienne twins, turn 18 due to Brad Pitt.

"I would love to live abroad and I will do it as soon as my children are 18," he wrote in an email interview with Harper's bazaar. "Right now I am having to build where his father chooses to live (Los Angeles)."



