Bow Wow: "I don't know if I'm ready to settle yet,quot;

Bow Wow regularly heats up online for being cheesy, but his mack game is always at ten and the star of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta has attracted some of the wildest women in the industry, but says he's not ready yet to settle down

Bow visited The Real, where he talked about fatherhood and more, and when asked about settling down, Bow was very clear: he is simply not ready to do so.

"I don't know if I'm ready yet … You know what? I've been thinking about the idea that I walk down a hallway and all that. I don't say it's out of my reach, but it's a bit strange to see myself doing that now, "he explained.

