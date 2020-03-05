Boston will soon be Margaritaville's home of Jimmy Buffet

%MINIFYHTML6c7b4b5f05a792d54b0cd6eea90eac1811% %MINIFYHTML6c7b4b5f05a792d54b0cd6eea90eac1812%

Do you have a Hawaiian shirt? Good. You will need it when you open Margaritaville from Jimmy Buffet in Boston this summer.

On Thursday, the company announced on Facebook that the tropical-themed chain would open its doors in Boston this year, stating "It's about attitude, not latitude. Boston will receive a Margaritaville restaurant this summer!"

No further details were given on where or when the restaurant would open. The company did not immediately respond to the request for comments from Boston.com.

When it opens, Margaritaville Boston will be the restaurant's first outpost in New England, and will probably include similar dishes found in its other places: fish tacos, chicken fajitas, crab cakes and teriyaki sirloin, plus a wide selection of Margaritas and summer cocktails.

Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville hospitality company was launched in Key West, Florida, in 1985, and operates retail stores, vacation clubs, hotels, rental houses and casinos, as well as restaurants that, in addition to its namesake Margaritaville restaurant, include Air Margaritaville, Landshark Bar & Grill, 5 O & # 39; Clock Somewhere Bar and Cheeseburger in Paradise. There are currently about 30 locations in Margaritaville, many attached to resorts in places like Atlantic City, N.J .; Paradise Island, Bahamas; and Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Stay tuned for more information on when and where Margaritaville will open in Boston.