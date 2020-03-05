BM Baby Jayda confirms the separation after he says they will always be together

Instagram

Jayda Ayanna, also known as Jayda Cheaves, informs rapper fans that & # 39; are no longer in a relationship & # 39 ;, but says there is no bad blood between them either.

Lil babyThe baby mom of Jayda Ayanna or Jayda Cheaves has made things clear about the state of their relationship. He accessed Twitter on Wednesday, March 4 to confirm that she and the rapper are no longer dating.

"Stop trying to reconstruct the interviews, songs, etc. of this man because we are no longer in a relationship," he published in his account. Having nothing but love for his baby daddy, he assured his fans and his followers: "We are not fighting like this either. It is not bad blood on my part."

Jayda went on to say that his "main focus at this time is that we have to raise a one-year-old child," as he asked people to "stop with negativity." In making the statement brief and clear, he concluded the publication by writing "That's it. That's it" he has to say about his relationship.

Jayda's confirmation comes after Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, suggested that he is not taking his relationship with Jayda seriously. The 25-year-old rapper said he liked his single life very much and was not ready to be tied with any woman.

Jayda didn't seem surprised with her comments, answering people's questions: "Explain what? Have you heard the man of course?" She added: "Lol, I don't even get the explanation, but I guess it works [shrugs]. Through all the bs I still have."

Lil Baby then addressed her previous statements in "My Turn" on Friday, February 28, answering yes "when asked if they were still together. He continued explaining: "You don't know & # 39; still together & # 39;". It's like, my son's mom. It is not possible that we cannot be together. Even if we are not in a relationship, as the boyfriend and girlfriend write s ** t ".

Jayda gave birth to her son with Lil Baby in February 2019. She also has another child from a previous relationship.