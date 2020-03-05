Bloomington police investigate suspected overdose of 3 men in Bloomington Thursday morning, 1 dead – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Bloomington Police Department is investigating the alleged overdose of three men early Thursday. Police say a man died.

Police responded to reports of an unconscious man in the hotel lobby bathroom of the Super 8 Hotel on 2nd Avenue South, just after 1:15 a.m., according to a press release.

At the scene, police officers found a 36-year-old man from Minneapolis, who they said "possibly suffered an overdose." Paramedics arrived on the scene and took the man to Fairview Southdale.

The police then went to investigate the room where the victim had stayed. No one opened the door, but looking out a window, the officers were able to find two unconscious people inside the room.

A 35-year-old Lake Elmo man lay dead in the room. Another 25-year-old man from Inver Grove Heights was still breathing, and police gave him naloxone before taking him to Fairview Southdale as well.

An investigation is ongoing. The conditions of the men of Inver Grove Heights and Minneapolis are unknown.

