Black Ink's Young Bae hits Miss Kitty – Twitter reacts !!

The mid-season trailer for the new season of Black Ink Crew: New York has just leaked. And in it, Miss Kitty and Young Bae are seen entering a physical altercation.

And a member of the production tells MTO News that Young Bae "hit,quot; Miss Kitty in the face, and the two ladies fought in front of the camera.

Fortunately for us, it seems that at least some of their fighting will reach the VH1 program.

Last season of "Black Ink Crew: New York," Kitty left New York to join the cast of "Black Ink Crew: Chicago." Some of his co-stars, including Tati, Bae and Donna, feel betrayed by Kitty's movement westward.

To retaliate for Kitty's "betrayal,quot;, Tati spread a vicious rumor about Kitty: that she had slept with Ryan Henry of "Black Ink Crew: Chicago."

Now it's Bae's turn to rape Kitty. In the midseason preview, you see Young Bae dragging and punching Kitty in the face.

Watch:

Twitter is reacting to the struggle of former best friends. Here are some comments: