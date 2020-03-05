Blac Chyna says Rob Kardashian is an unfit father because he is "too afraid to leave home"

%MINIFYHTML311ff1f85cce6579dca66d8af83d4ebd11% %MINIFYHTML311ff1f85cce6579dca66d8af83d4ebd12%

WENN / Judy Eddy

The star of & # 39; Real Blac Chyna & # 39; He also cites the supposed mental health problem of his ex-fiancee and his past suicidal tendencies in response to his demand that he seeks to obtain primary custody of his daughter Dream.

Up News Info –

How Blac Chyna Y Rob kardashian In the middle of an unpleasant battle for custody, the first transmitted her ex's dirty clothes. Hitting his baby daddy who seeks to obtain primary custody of his daughter Dream, the beauty bar owner has explained the reasons why he believes he is an unfit father.

In legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, the former music video slut says that Rob "has trouble leaving the house." She explained: "All the places where he says that Dream goes during his custody time, Dream goes there with a babysitter or a family member because the respondent is too afraid to leave the house."

%MINIFYHTML311ff1f85cce6579dca66d8af83d4ebd13% %MINIFYHTML311ff1f85cce6579dca66d8af83d4ebd14%

Blac also mentioned Rob's alleged mental health problem in an affidavit filed on February 18, saying his ex-fiance had told him "all that time he was depressed, and sometimes mentioned that he wanted to commit suicide."

%MINIFYHTML311ff1f85cce6579dca66d8af83d4ebd15% %MINIFYHTML311ff1f85cce6579dca66d8af83d4ebd16%

The "Real Blac Chyna"Star admits that he has not seen the sock designer more than" four times in person since the paternity trial was issued "in October 2017, blaming the lack of interaction for his shared paternity problems.

In response to Blac's accusations, Rob states in an affidavit filed on February 24: "I deny that I have a problem with depression or leaving the house." He continues: "My family and I are public figures. There was a time when any paparazzi photo of me immediately gave rise to very incessant negative comments about my appearance. So, for a period of time, I didn't want to submit to myself." . that; I'm not sure why anyone would do it. "

In January of this year, Rob filed a lawsuit seeking primary custody of his daughter Dream, because he believes his ex-fiancee is nothing more than a dangerous existence for the 3-year-old girl. He claims that Blac is "so out of control" that he spends $ 600 on alcohol almost every day, including the consumption of a whole bottle of Hennessy. The former stripper is also accused of snorting cocaine and having fun at home while Dream is present. Also, invite strangers to join her at the party.

In addition, he claims that Blac had previously chased people with knives, threw burning candles around his house and threw sharp objects at his hairdresser once. Not only that, but it also supposedly violently threatened the people around her.

Blac's behavior has allegedly begun to influence Dream, who has been involved in a behavior that includes "making nude jokes and representing sexual positions that she said her mother taught her." First "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star also says that Dream has begun to use bad words that he had never heard at home.