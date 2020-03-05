Bill Clinton confesses that he still feels "terrible,quot; about his affair with Monica Lewinsky

Bill Clinton talks about his infamous adventure with Monica Lewinsky while he was still president of the United States! Not only that, but it seems that the man decided to take all the blame, admitting that he now feels "terrible."

This part of the story was shared in the new documentary "Hillary,quot; and, therefore, it makes sense that it also contains his wife's point of view!

%MINIFYHTML62fd6cbf24c8166a601feabad376dcde11% %MINIFYHTML62fd6cbf24c8166a601feabad376dcde12%

Hillary shared that all the betrayal simply "devastated,quot; her at that moment.

Many people still remember the romance between, at that time, President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

It's hard to forget even when the general public is worried, much less when it comes to those directly involved!

The man apologized for his adventure in the 90s but never explained his reason so far.

In the documentary that has not yet been aired on Hulu, HollywoodLife reports that it says: “ You feel that you are reeling, you have been in a 15-round fight that extended to 30 rounds and here is something that will take you don't worry about For a while, that's what happens. Because there, whatever life is, not just me. Everyone's life has pressures and disappointments, terrors, fears of anything. Things I did to control my anxieties for years. I am a different person, totally different from what I was, many of those things 20 years ago. "

He continues to admit that "I feel terrible because of the fact that Monica Lewinsky's life was defined by that, I unfairly believe."

In fact, the other woman was only 22 when the affair took place and then was discovered.

Previously, he shared through a 2016 Guardian interview that he committed suicide after the scandal and was "very close,quot; to taking his own life.

Ad

"Over the years I have seen her try to recover a normal life, but you must decide how to define normal," says Bill.



Post views:

0 0